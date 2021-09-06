A nurse from Colorado in the US is teaching the world to find beauty in tragedies. In a report, CNN said: “A public health nurse in Colorado took empty Covid-19 vaccine vials and made them into beautiful art, paying tribute to her fellow healthcare workers."

Laura Weiss told CNN she was a retired nurse when Boulder County Public Health asked for help administering vaccines in February. “I had noticed all these hundreds and hundreds of empty vaccine vials that were otherwise going to be wasted, and I thought they were just really beautiful and wanted to do something significant and meaningful with them," the nurse said.

“I realised I wanted to do something with light because I just felt like it’s been such a dark and challenging year for so many people that like the idea of bringing a light to this. I think that light can represent hope and clarity and it also has the potential to actually expand the bigger view and verify perspective," Laura said in the report.

Appreciating her creation, Boulder County Public Health wrote on Facebook: “One of our talented Public Health Nurses, Laura Weiss, created this gorgeous piece of art using empty COVID vaccine vials. ‘As a Boulder County Public Health nurse, I was witness to the inexhaustible efforts of healthcare workers and volunteers who assisted in vaccinating Boulder County residents. I was inspired to repurpose hundreds of Moderna vaccine vials and create this Light of Appreciation. It is meant to honor and show appreciation for all those who have helped keep people alive, either by getting the vaccine to protect themselves and others, caring for those suffering from COVID, or by assisting in the vaccination effort. We are all connected in this effort. After so much loss, uncertainty, and anxiety, may the light bring hope for a brighter future.’ Thank you so much for sharing this artwork with the community, Laura!"

Here is the post: https://www.facebook.com/bouldercountypublichealth/posts/4317996748290945

“The actual idea of making a chandelier came from an eBay purchase. She found the empty frame online and thought it would be a great vessel for her project," said the CNN report.

