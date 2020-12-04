Chandigarh Artist Renders 'Masala King' in Spices, Twitter Calls it the Best Tribute to MDH Owner

Tributes have been pouring in from all quarters of the country after Mahashay Dharampal Gulati aka 'Chachaji' passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 97. The face and founder of MDH Masala recently beat coronavirus . But after undergoing treatment for three weeks, the Masala King breathed his last in the wee hours of Thursday, following a cardiac arrest.

While news and social media was full of heartfelt tributes to Gulati, who bulit a world reknowed masala empire from scratc, one partuclar trinute stood out.

Visual artist Varun Tandon from Chandigarh created a beautiful portrait of Gulati using MDH masalas. In images shared on Twitter by news agency ANI on Twitter, Tandon can be seen creating the familiar face of Gulati, replete with his turban and moustache. A paccket of MDH spices can also be seen in the foreground.

Chandigarh: A visual artist, Varun Tandon paid tribute to owner of MDH and Padma Bhushan, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, by making his portrait using spices. He passed away today at the age of 98. pic.twitter.com/AjMnY2cwXI — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

The images have been getting a lot of love on social media.

End of an era.A man who have risen like a sun & established a empire with his hard work &commitment,is gone. I have read he is a victim of the 1947 &a refugee at the same time I beg pardon if it is not true, but with the sincere efforts he has written a new alphabets of hard work — Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta (@Drvinodguptavet) December 4, 2020

Thank you sir from 90's kids 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r6YswCVQpw — a nominated person (@9864ae2319514ab) December 3, 2020

Just Amazing.It could not be better tribute than this one 👍👍👍👍 — Ravi Singh (@im_thakur_ravi) December 3, 2020

Gulati had dropped out of school when he was in class five and in 1937, he set up a small business of mirrors, soaps and carpentry with his father's help. The business was further expanded and he even started selling cloth and hardware and trading rice. However, as fate would have it, Gulati's business did not last and he joined his family business of making spices, which was also famously known as 'Deggi Mirch wale'.

Mahashay went on to become India’s highest-paid consumer product CEO in 2017. He was actively involved in the functioning of the company, even in his old-age, and took daily rounds to the factories, markets, and the company. He held 80 per cent stake in the company.

The 'Masala King' was honoured with the third-highest civilian honour of the country, the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government in 2019.