    2-MIN READ

    Chandigarh Artist Renders 'Masala King' in Spices, Twitter Calls it the Best Tribute to MDH Owner

    MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 97 | Image credit: ANI

    Visual artist Varun Tandon from Chandigarh created a beautiful portrait of Mahashay Dharampal Gulati using MDH masalas.

    auther-image

    Buzz Staff

    Tributes have been pouring in from all quarters of the country after Mahashay Dharampal Gulati aka 'Chachaji' passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 97. The face and founder of MDH Masala recently beat coronavirus. But after undergoing treatment for three weeks, the Masala King breathed his last in the wee hours of Thursday, following a cardiac arrest.

    While news and social media was full of heartfelt tributes to Gulati, who bulit a world reknowed masala empire from scratc, one partuclar trinute stood out.

    Visual artist Varun Tandon from Chandigarh created a beautiful portrait of Gulati using MDH masalas. In images shared on Twitter by news agency ANI on Twitter, Tandon can be seen creating the familiar face of Gulati, replete with his turban and moustache. A paccket of MDH spices can also be seen in the foreground.

    The images have been getting a lot of love on social media.

    Gulati had dropped out of school when he was in class five and in 1937, he set up a small business of mirrors, soaps and carpentry with his father's help. The business was further expanded and he even started selling cloth and hardware and trading rice. However, as fate would have it, Gulati's business did not last and he joined his family business of making spices, which was also famously known as 'Deggi Mirch wale'.

    Mahashay went on to become India’s highest-paid consumer product CEO in 2017. He was actively involved in the functioning of the company, even in his old-age, and took daily rounds to the factories, markets, and the company. He held 80 per cent stake in the company.

    The 'Masala King' was honoured with the third-highest civilian honour of the country, the Padma Bhushan by the Indian government in 2019.

