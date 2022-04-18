Chandigarh Man Buys License Plate Number Worth Rs 15 Lakh for His Rs 70K Scooter

A man from Chandigarh has created quite a buzz in the city. 42-year-old Brij Mohan purchased a very expensive license plate number. But surprisingly, this is not the reason why Brij Mohan has become the talk of the town.

An auction held from April 14 to April 16 saw the highest bid for the number CH01 CJ 0001. The number was bagged by Brij Mohan who placed the bid of Rs 15.4 lakh and now plans to use the license plate number on his Honda Activa scooter, which costs around 4 percent of what Brij Mohan paid for the license plate number.

The auction was held for a new series CH01 CJ and saw some very eager bidders, who, collectively, helped the Chandigarh registering and licensing authority collect a total amount of Rs 1.5 crore. As per the Hindustan Times report, a total of 378 registration numbers went under the hammer.

After CH01 CJ 0001, the second-highest bid was placed for the number CH01 CJ 002 which was sold for Rs 5.4 lakh followed by CH01 CJ 007, which was sold for Rs 4.4. lakh. Brij Mohan, who was in the advertisement industry, was the highest bidder among all, and paid Rs 15.4 lakh for ‘0001.’ “I will use the number for my Activa, which I bought recently. But eventually, I will use it for car,” he said.

This is not the first time that such a bid has turned heads and blown minds. In 2020, when COVID was at its prime for the first time, a man from Ahmedabad and apparently a James Bond fanatic, bought a 007-numbered license plate for a whopping Rs 39.5 lakh. The man bought the number for his Toyota Fortuner. The license plate ‘GJ01 WA 007’ was, as Ashik claimed, lucky for him.

