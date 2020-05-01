Chandigarh Man's Bid to Free a Trapped Rat amid Lockdown Lands Him in Jail

A Chandigarh resident ended up in police lock-up on Friday, after he had gone out to free a rat caught in a trap in his house amid the lockdown.

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sector 23, said a rat was snared in a trap at his home. He went out to a nearby park and released the rodent.

But while he was returning home, he was apprehended by a police patrol team for violating lockdown norms.

"I told the police that I was on way to my house after releasing the rat, but they didn't listen to me," Kumar told the media.

Ajay was taken to Sector 17 police station and booked in a case on charge of lockdown violation. He was later released on bail.

Acting tough against lockdown violators in Chandigarh, police check parks and other green areas during morning and evening hours to detain people out for walks.

With 14 more people confirmed positive for coronavirus on Friday, the total number of such cases in Chandigarh has risen to 88, a health official said.

