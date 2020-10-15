Chandigarh NGO Creates World's Longest Mask to Remind People to Wear One

A non-government organisation in Chandigarh has started a campaign to promote coronavirus safety guidelines including the need to wear a face mask.

Parivartan, has launched the campaign with by displaying a 36 feet long mask, that reads 'Wear Mask' in large red letters in order to raise awareness around social distancing and wearing the protective gear.

“Today we have organised a mask campaign in order to raise public awareness during COVID-19 pandemic. Our aim is to promote the importance of wearing a mask and practising social distancing in the current scenario,” said Renuka Sharma, president of Parivartan Welfare Association, as reported by ANI.

As per a TOI report, the mask is the world's longest.

Renuka further emphasised that mask is the only "vaccine at our disposal" currently unless there's a discovery of a vaccine and it's of utmost importance to have our face covered to keep the virus at bay. This way, we are not only protecting us but also each other.

The huge banner-like mask was put up for public acknowledgement, and people were encouraged to step forward and pen down their thoughts and message around the pandemic. This would help in garnering a collective voice to help fight the virus.

The NGO has further plans to take the mask around various parts of Chandigarh to promote the social awareness.

In another similar development, a restaurant in Tamil Nadu's Madurai town took the coronavirus awareness a notch higher with mask-shaped parottas.

The innovation was ideated by KL Kumar, owner of Temple City, one of the biggest restaurant chains in Madurai. The idea was conceptualised on a morning and by evening, the mask was well-plated and served.

The idea was to make people aware about the importance of wearing a face mask in public places to control the spread of the virus infection, Kumar was quoted as saying.

( with inputs from ANI )