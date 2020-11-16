Chandigarh Shop to Pay Rs 12,000 to Woman for Selling Faulty Microwave That Burnt Her Plates

A retail shop in Chandigarh has been asked to pay damages up to Rs 12,000 after it sold a faulty microwave to a customer that ended up burning the latter's plates.

Chandigarh resident Sonika Bhatia had bought a microwave for Rs 12,990 from a store in the city. But no matter what plates or dishes she tried, the faulty temperature control system of the microwave spoiled them.

Bhatia tried to get the matter redressed by the store and store managers even admitted to the defect. But despite promises to refund Bhatia or provide her with a replacement product, the store did nothing.

This is when Bhatia decided to approach the Consumer Commission, The Indian Express reported.

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the store to pay up Rs 7,000 in damages and also get Bhatia a replacement microwave as compensation for the inconvenience caused to her. Additionally, the store was also directed to pay Rs 5,000 as litigation fee to Bhatia.

The ruling comes even as India sees a surge in the sale of kitchen appliances amid the coronavirus pandemic. As people stay home and practice isolation and distancing, the sale of kitchen appliances like microwaves, mixers, juicers, blenders, and other appliances has skyrocketed. According to a report in Quartz, sites like Flipkart have seen a fourfold increase in the sale of kitchen appliances.

Cities like Chandigarh, Lucknow, Patna, Nagpur, and Vadodara have been the topmost buyers.

The surge in the sale of kitchenware has also happened simultaneously to a surge in cooking or do it yourself trends that have become popular on social media with many using the lockdown to brush up on their culinary skills.