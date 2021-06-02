Chandigarh Teen Raises Over Rs 7 Lakh to Buy 13 Oxygen Concentrators for Covid-19 Patients

With the Covid crisis still looming over our heads, people from all walks of life have been coming out to help or contribute for the ongoing battle against the pandemic. Individuals are turning their vehicles, homes into ambulances or isolation centres, doctors are providing mobile services to patients and so many of them are buying oxygen cylinders/concentrators to supply to patients who need them. One of them is 16-year-old Garv Singh Khurana from Chandigarh, who is helping to arrange oxygen concentrators for those in urgent need.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the teenager said, “I bought a concentrator with my saving of Rs 50,000, then I started a fundraiser and ended up buying 13 concentrators and gave them to the needy."

Chandigarh: Garv Singh, 16, has raised over Rs 7 lakhs online to purchase oxygen concentrators for helping the needy COVID patients "I bought a concentrator with my saving of Rs 50,000, then I started a fundraiser & bought 13 concentrators. I give it to the needy,"he said y'day pic.twitter.com/lGon5rCNfk — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

Garv reportedly set up the fundraiser a little over 10 days ago. He also said his goal is to ensure that at least 100 oxygen concentrators are made available through the initiative he has launched.

“I go and drop concentrators at home for Covid-19 patients as they cannot step out. The past month, I have been inundated with stories of Covid-19 patients gasping for oxygen. So, I started OxygenAid, to raise money and lend oxygen concentrators to those who cannot afford one. We all need help and we need it now," Garv was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

As India battles a massive spike of cases, liquid oxygen stocks in the country have depleted and forced people to look for alternatives. Thus, the demand for oxygen concentrators has rising. An oxygen concentrator collects oxygen and nitrogen present in the surrounding air and filters the air that it provides to the patient via nasal cannula or oxygen masks. Oxygen concentrators are capable of producing up to 95% of pure oxygen.

