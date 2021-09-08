Chandrayaan-2 Completes 9,000 Orbits Around Moon, Finds Two Elements on Lunar Surface

On September 6, ISRO Chairman K Sivaninaugurated the Lunar Science Workshop, which was live-streamed on the ISRO website, social media platform, and YouTube channel. The chairman of ISRO stated at the opening session that the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft has completed over 9000 orbits around the moon. On Monday, ISRO officials also stated that Chandrayaan-2 identified the two elements, chromium and manganese, in a few locations during the severe solar flare episodes.

On September 6, 2021, inaugurating the Lunar Science Workshop 2021, Chairman, ISRO/ Secretary, DOS released three documents on Chandrayaan-2 related to the science results and data products.Download them here: https://t.co/t8LQ8HZji1— ISRO (@isro) September 6, 2021

According to reports, soil samples taken during previous moon missions revealed the existence of the elements on the lunar surface. However, the eight instruments onboard Chandrayaan-2 are performing scientific studies of the moon using remote sensing and in-situ techniques, according to an ISRO statement.

The Chandrayaan-2 Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer (Class) analyses the lunar X-ray fluorescence (XRF) spectra for the presence of key elements including magnesium, aluminium, silica, iron, calcium, titanium and sodium.

In one of the sessions, Shyama Narendranath, Principal Investigator atClass Payload, discussed the findings, saying that remote sensing revealed the precise presence of chromium and manganese on the lunar surface for the first time. They said that it was a surprise and that the weight of these components is less than a percent of the weight of the moon.

The first day of the workshop focused on some of the unique characteristics of the orbiter's payloads. The class payload was also able to clear up any doubts about the existence of sodium on the lunar surface. Although sodium was discovered in official publications based on Chandrayaan-1 data, significant doubts persisted. Oxygen, aluminium, silica, calcium, titanium, and iron are among the elements present in this class.

It is noted that the two-day workshop was held to mark the completion of two years after the launch of the second moon mission, which began on July 22, 2019. ISRO Chairman also stated that the Chandrayaan-2 data is “national property” and urged the scientific and academic communities to use it to further knowledge. He released three documents on Chandrayaan-2 pertaining to science results and data products during the opening session.

