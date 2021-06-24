CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#J&K#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»'Chappal Ulti Mat Rakho': Indians Share Strange Things They Believed Growing Up
2-MIN READ

'Chappal Ulti Mat Rakho': Indians Share Strange Things They Believed Growing Up

Credits: Reuters

Credits: Reuters

A Twitter user has invited people to share the dumbest things that they believed while growing up.

Childhood is the most amazing phase of our lives. Away from all the problems of the world, we live in our space of innocence. As a child, we had our own set of beliefs and notions that at times were fuelled by lies that our parents told us, to protect us from disappointments or heartbreaks. Didn’t you grow up with the stories of a tooth fairy that would come and take our baby teeth from under our pillow? For most of our childhood, we actually bought that story before reality finally hit us. Now, a Twitter user has invited people to share the dumbest things that they believed while growing up. Of course, the post has received hilarious responses from netizens and most of them are actually so relatable. Here are a few of them:

Remember the time when you would accidentally eat the seed of a fruit, and everyone around would tell you how a tree will now come up inside your stomach? Well, it was quite a thing as it seems many children feared the same.

RELATED NEWS

There was a whole theory about how a person would not grow if we jumped over them and this could only be reversed by jumping back the same way.

All the cricket enthusiasts out there heard about the stories of Ricky Ponting having a spring inside his bad during the 2003 World Cup Final against India. And yes most of us believed it, actually, we still can’t be sure (wink).

This story about Bollywood actors carrying extra clothes in their pockets during songs sounds like a very believable one for a kid’s mind. Did you hear this story?

Check out the other childhood stories shared by the Twitterati here:

What’s the childhood lie that you totally believed in?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 24, 2021, 13:51 IST