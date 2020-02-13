Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Charity Discovers Abused Indonesian Civets Whose Feces Yields World’s Most Expensive Coffee

Genuine Indonesian Kopi Luwak is collected from the droppings of the luwak that freely prowls coffee plantations at night in the harvest season, eating the choicest ripe coffee cherries.

IANS

Updated:February 13, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Charity Discovers Abused Indonesian Civets Whose Feces Yields World’s Most Expensive Coffee
The world’s most expensive coffee comes from civet droppings | Image for representation | Credit: Reuters

Kopi Luwak is the world’s most expensive coffee. It is collected from the feces of a luwak or the common palm civet, which is a small, cat-like animal.

Recent findings have shown, however, that the civets were being kept in captivity, force-fed coffee beans and abused, The Daily Mail reported.

Researchers for animal charity ‘Lady Freethinker’ discovered 20 of civets being kept behind a private home on the island of Bali and found them being kept in wire cages, stacked close together, in full sunlight, without any access to food or water.

Civets are typically nocturnal and solitary forest beings. The members of the charity found the animals depicting signs of stress and compulsive behavior.

Experts deemed their demeanour to be a result of being constantly caffeinated due to their diet of coffee beans and being kept in the sunlight.

Genuine Indonesian Kopi Luwak is collected from the droppings of the luwak that freely prowls coffee plantations at night in the harvest season, eating the choicest ripe coffee cherries. As it can’t digest the coffee beans, they excrete them out. These beans are then collected by farm workers, who clean, wash and dry these before selling.

This coffee is in demand due to its unique taste that it acquires from its passage through the luwak's digestive tract and the anal scent glands the civets use to mark their territory.

But nowadays, authentic Kopi Luwak is hard to find as civets are being confined and force fed coffee beans, the report added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram