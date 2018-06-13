English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Charlie Chaplin Was the Original 'Distracted Boyfriend' Before the Viral Meme
Turns out Charlie Chaplin is the godfather of memes.
YouTube screengrab
The "disloyal man walking with his girlfriend and looking amazed at another seductive girl" meme or simply the "distracted boyfriend" meme was one of the biggest trends of 2017.
And, now, the Internet has dug up the "original" source of the viral meme.
Here's a quick recap: a Shutterstock photo had surfaced and spread like wildfire on the interweb last year. In the photo, a man is seen shamelessly looking at a woman while holding his partner's hand. Twitterati got creative and put the photo into different scenarios with funny captions and edits.
As it turns out, the meme can be traced back almost 100 years, in a 1922 silent film featuring Charlie Chaplin titled Pay Day.
In the movie, a scene identical to the one in the distracted boyfriend meme takes place, in which Chaplin is seen checking out another woman while walking alongside his wife.
Image source: YouTube
Naturally, the Internet was blown away by this discovery.
The meme enthusiasts can watch the entire Pay Day here:
And if you want to dive back into the distracted boyfriend memes, thank us later.
Also Watch
And, now, the Internet has dug up the "original" source of the viral meme.
Here's a quick recap: a Shutterstock photo had surfaced and spread like wildfire on the interweb last year. In the photo, a man is seen shamelessly looking at a woman while holding his partner's hand. Twitterati got creative and put the photo into different scenarios with funny captions and edits.
— f thot fitzgerald (@dracomallfoys) August 22, 2017
As it turns out, the meme can be traced back almost 100 years, in a 1922 silent film featuring Charlie Chaplin titled Pay Day.
In the movie, a scene identical to the one in the distracted boyfriend meme takes place, in which Chaplin is seen checking out another woman while walking alongside his wife.
Image source: YouTube
Naturally, the Internet was blown away by this discovery.
Omg. pic.twitter.com/oeRO4FBVmt— Diana (@BrukDiana) June 11, 2018
I'm very sorry for this, but... pic.twitter.com/iewtkmUmkG
— Peter Goldberg (@peeto_g) June 11, 2018
Charlie Chaplin, with Phyllis Allen playing his wife, in Pay Day (1922) pic.twitter.com/8vg2qzwkii
— Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) June 11, 2018
everyone, everyone, Charlie Chaplin did the distracted boyfriend meme! pic.twitter.com/gQKMpD0UaL
— Charleb Finch (@CharlesFinch) June 11, 2018
Did Charlie Chaplin invent memes? pic.twitter.com/leaBPZDzbH
— Hello Kinky (@ConnorBlades) June 11, 2018
Charlie chaplin did the meme before it was a meme pic.twitter.com/MHvBAe5K28
— darmooo (σˋ▽ˊ)σ (@darmuhh) June 11, 2018
Haha.. Charlie Chaplin invented that meme pic.twitter.com/vwi3AA6qlW
— Droid-Wan Kenobi (@droid254) June 11, 2018
Expect to have seen this picture (or some variant) everywhere by tomorrow.
Charlie Chaplin, OG meme creator. pic.twitter.com/ozPO7XI9VB
— Keith Lee (@associatesmind) June 11, 2018
Turns out Charlie Chaplin is the godfather of memes. pic.twitter.com/hdtZHMmwVT
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 11, 2018
The meme enthusiasts can watch the entire Pay Day here:
And if you want to dive back into the distracted boyfriend memes, thank us later.
pic.twitter.com/xT0wX1WnnT
— leon (@leyawn) August 22, 2017
— popular comedy account “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) August 24, 2017
pic.twitter.com/Ll1gM4N84J
— Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) August 23, 2017
— sreekar (@sreekyshooter) August 23, 2017
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return