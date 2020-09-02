Charlie Hebdo Republishes Prophet Cartoons That Prompted Deadly 2015 Attack: All You Need to Know

French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo has come back into the spotlight once again after it republished a series of controversial cartoons of Prophet Mohammad. The move came in the week leading up to the trial of the 2015 shootings at the newspaper's headquarters in Paris.

Why did Charlie Hebdo Offend Islam?

It all started when a series of 12 cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad in various offensive positions first published by the Danish daily Jyllands-Posten in 2005 -- and then reprinted by Charlie Hebdo -- the French satirist weekly, known for its rebellious, anti-establishment art- in 2006. One of the cartoons featured the Prophet wearing a bomb on his head with the words 'All of that for this' as the headline in French. The cartoons unleashed a storm of anger across the Muslim world, culminating in an attack on the paper's employees in 2015. Cartoonist Jean Cabut, known as Cabu, was one of the 12 who lost their lives in the massacre. Critics of the Hebdo, however, slammed the magazine for promoting anti-Islamic imagery and stereotypes.

What was the 2015 Charlie Hebdo massacre?

In 2015, Charlie Hebdo's office in Paris became the target of an Islamist shooting massacre after they published a series of highly controversial cartoons featuring Prophet Mohammad. On January 7, 2015, two brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage, killing 12 people including several celebrated cartoonists and staff present at the office. The gunmen, who claimed to have carried the attack out in the name of al-Qaeda, were eventually killed.

What is the Charlie Hebdo trial?

Fourteen persons were accused of helping the two brothers carry out the attacks. The perpetrators were killed in the wake of the massacre following a long man-hunt. But 14 alleged accomplices in the attacks, which also targeted a Jewish supermarket, will go on trial in Paris on Wednesday.

Is Charlie Hebdo only mocking Islam?

Charlie Hebdo was long-known for making cartoons that poked fun at religions. Before it became unpopular for its anti-Islamic cartoons, it has long criticized the Catholic religion as well as Judaism. But it was only after it republished the Danish newspapers' cartoons did it become the target of Islamist attacks. Hebdo's office had been firebombed in 2011 and the editors and cartoonists working with the paper have been in police protection since.

Why is Charlie Hebdo republishing the cartoons now?

In an editorial published with the cartoons, the paper wrote that now was the right time to republish the cartoons, saying it was "essential" as the trial opens. "We have often been asked since January 2015 to print other caricatures of Mohammed," it said. The team felt that now was finally the right time since this week will see the fourteen people who helped the attackers get sentenced for being accomplices to a terror act.

The Charlie Hebdo shootings, as well as the shootings at the kosher supermarket in January in Paris, launched a wave of dread and terror across France, resulting in five days of chaos until all the attackers were killed. Following the shooting, massive protests hit the streets of France as well as other parts of the world with protesters chanting 'Je Suis Charlie' (I Am Charlie) in defence of freedom of speech.