Charlie Puth May Have Forgotten How to Use Twitter So We're Singing 'You Just Want Attention'

Charlie Puth's cryptic tweets are creating a furore among his fans as to whether the singer was drunk or giving cryptic hints to a new single or just craving attention.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 6, 2018, 5:20 PM IST
Charlie Puth May Have Forgotten How to Use Twitter So We're Singing 'You Just Want Attention'
(Image: Reuters)
As it turns out, American singer Charlie Puth may not have gotten the ‘Twitter for Dummies’ handout to use the social networking platform judiciously. But of course, waise bhi kaun karta hai?

The ‘See You Again’ singer took to Twitter on Friday to post some… fascinating revelations from his account.

Are you sure you wanna know?

Well, since you asked.

I know, right? Shocking. See some more.





Wow. Never been this shell-shocked, like, ever.

Not sure where this is going at this point.





Namaste, Charlie Puth.

Just wondering how bored with life you really are, to be honest. Aap batao?





Are you sure? The details can be cumbersome to say the least.

Ay karke mat bulao, yaar.





Wasn't going to, but theek hai. Won't. *plays We Don't Talk Anymore*

I knowwwww, right? THANK YOU. See you again, Charlie Puth. Twitter is too tried holding its own conversation with Charlie, hoping to understand whether this is all Puth's way to gain attention and present himself as 'oh-so-cool' or his account's been hacked plain and simple.



































Now unless Charlie Puth is absolutely smashed out, we too believe that...





Or Charlie Puth, you just want attention, you don't want my heart (HAD TO USE IT).

Here's for you to sing along.

