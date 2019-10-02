'Chase Underway': Mouse Drops from Ceiling on Reporter's Lap in White House's Press Room
'The most excitement in the White House briefing room for months', an amused reporter wrote on Twitter as journalists scurried to catch the mouse.
Image credit: Reuters
Reporters in the White House went into a tizzy recently after a mouse reportedly dropped from the ceiling of the press room.
Apparently, the mouse fell from the ceiling, right on the lap of an NBC correspondent, Peter Alexander.
In other news: A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap.— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019
Reporters tweeted images and videos of journalists scrambling as they look for the mouse inside the booth.
Mouse hunt in the White House press room pic.twitter.com/hRyZTR0kpn— Steve Holland (@steveholland1) October 1, 2019
The mischievous mouse created quite the uproar when it ran around and went behind production equipment and ducking under tables.
In time, the mouse escaped from the press room and ran amok among journalists in the press briefing area. "The most excitement in the White House briefing room for months," a reporter wrote on Twitter.
The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months. Reporters attempt to capture a baby mouse that fell on @PeterAlexander lap moments ago pic.twitter.com/6zWRZfTAaq— Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 1, 2019
Mouse in the @NBCNews booth at @WhiteHouse today after falling from the ceiling and landing on @PeterAlexander pic.twitter.com/qN5Ww06QFp— Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) October 1, 2019
NEWS: A mouse literally fell out of the cieling at the White House onto @PeterAlexander’s lap. pic.twitter.com/xszUSvejfL— Elyse PG (@elysepg) October 1, 2019
Status update: a mouse has escaped the office area, now running free in WH press briefing room. Chase underway. pic.twitter.com/UzhnCeBSD8— Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) October 1, 2019
Whether the mouse ended up being captured is yet to be ascertained.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Pixel 4 Series Unlikely to Start Shipping Before October 18; Here’s Why
- Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Reveals He's Never Looked Up a Girl Online Except Rooney Mara
- 'Drishyam' Fans Have the Same Joke About 2nd October and We are LOLing
- Post Motor Vehicles Act, Delhi Traffic Violations Drop 66% in Sept: Police
- Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan & Chris Gayle Confirm Participation in ‘The Hundred’ Draft