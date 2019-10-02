Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Chase Underway': Mouse Drops from Ceiling on Reporter's Lap in White House's Press Room

'The most excitement in the White House briefing room for months', an amused reporter wrote on Twitter as journalists scurried to catch the mouse.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
Image credit: Reuters

Reporters in the White House went into a tizzy recently after a mouse reportedly dropped from the ceiling of the press room.

Apparently, the mouse fell from the ceiling, right on the lap of an NBC correspondent, Peter Alexander.

Reporters tweeted images and videos of journalists scrambling as they look for the mouse inside the booth.

The mischievous mouse created quite the uproar when it ran around and went behind production equipment and ducking under tables.

In time, the mouse escaped from the press room and ran amok among journalists in the press briefing area. "The most excitement in the White House briefing room for months," a reporter wrote on Twitter.

Whether the mouse ended up being captured is yet to be ascertained.

