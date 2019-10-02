'Chase Underway': Mouse Drops from Ceiling on Reporter's Lap in White House's Press Room

Reporters in the White House went into a tizzy recently after a mouse reportedly dropped from the ceiling of the press room.

Apparently, the mouse fell from the ceiling, right on the lap of an NBC correspondent, Peter Alexander.

In other news: A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) October 1, 2019

Reporters tweeted images and videos of journalists scrambling as they look for the mouse inside the booth.

Mouse hunt in the White House press room pic.twitter.com/hRyZTR0kpn — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) October 1, 2019

The mischievous mouse created quite the uproar when it ran around and went behind production equipment and ducking under tables.

In time, the mouse escaped from the press room and ran amok among journalists in the press briefing area. "The most excitement in the White House briefing room for months," a reporter wrote on Twitter.

The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months. Reporters attempt to capture a baby mouse that fell on ⁦@PeterAlexander⁩ lap moments ago pic.twitter.com/6zWRZfTAaq — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) October 1, 2019

Mouse in the @NBCNews booth at @WhiteHouse today after falling from the ceiling and landing on @PeterAlexander pic.twitter.com/qN5Ww06QFp — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) October 1, 2019

NEWS: A mouse literally fell out of the cieling at the White House onto @PeterAlexander’s lap. pic.twitter.com/xszUSvejfL — Elyse PG (@elysepg) October 1, 2019

Status update: a mouse has escaped the office area, now running free in WH press briefing room. Chase underway. pic.twitter.com/UzhnCeBSD8 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) October 1, 2019

Whether the mouse ended up being captured is yet to be ascertained.

