'Chased them for 2 Km': Video of Kanpur Cop Explaining How Kidnappers Got Away with Ransom is Viral

In the wake of a botched up operation to catch kidnappers in Uttar Pradesh, a video of an officer from Kanpur Police explaining how the goons ran away with ransom money has gone viral.

Kanpur Police has been facing tremendous flak after failing to get back a kidnapped lab technician, while also losing out on a ransom amount of Rs 30 lakh, money which the victim's family had arranged after selling their house and jewelry.

The police had asked the family to family to arrange for the ransom amount sought by the kidnappers as a ruse to lure the criminals as part of a "plan" to nab the culprits. But despite the attempt to entrap the kidnappers, the latter managed to dupe the cops and run away with the cash.

READ: 'Police Betrayed Us': Kidnappers Evade Kanpur Police, Escape With Rs 30 Lakh Ransom Without Returning Victim

The victim's family claims they had asked SP South Aparna Gupta to put a tracking chip in the bag, but no heed was paid to their suggestion. Now, a video of Aparna Gupta is going viral, in which she is seen saying that at the time, the police team ran for two-and-a-half kilometers but that the criminals got away with the bag containing ransom money.

In a press conference, a Kanpur police officer can be seen explaining how the bag full of cash was handed to the kidnappers on a preordained highway. All was going according to plan until the criminals decided to drop the back off the highway. As per the cop, it took the security forces time to travel all the way to the location where the bag had been dropped. "They must have had accomplices waiting under the highway. When they dropped the bag off the road, someone must have picked it up and disappeared," she told the media.

The video has been going viral on the internet with over 30,000 views.

The embarrassing incident follows the national controversy that Kanpur Police were embroiled in after dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter while on his way to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh.