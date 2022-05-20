Chasing His Dream College, 55-Year-Old Chinese Man Takes Entrance Exam 26th Time

Even the most strong-willed men can give up on something after multiple failed attempts. However, a 55-year old man from China is the epitome of iron will, chasing a dream for 40 years despite multiple failures. The vast majority of Chinese people, who take the annual National College Entrance Examination (NCEE), commonly known as the gaokao university entrance exam, are teenagers, on the verge of starting their journey into adulthood but Liang Shi who is 55 years of age is appearing for it along with them for the 26th time.

He hopes to score high enough to get admitted to Sichuan University, his dream school, something he has been trying for years.

While most people would have probably given up after the 5th or 6th attempt, Liang Shi is not among those. Even after failing to secure the marks he wanted 25 times, he has been appearing for the exam since 1983.

“My grades were low at the time, but my desire to attend college was strong, and that is why I haven’t given up after all these years,” Liang told China News. Liang, who owns a building materials company in Chengdu had passed the test but his score was eligible for admission to a second rank university, so he did not take admission. He has his eyes set only on Sichuan University.

Liang said that he missed the exam 14 times due to work obligations or previous policies that required students to be unmarried and under the age of 25, which were lifted in 2001. Liang will study art and human sciences this year after failing to complete the science comprehension portion for years. Many have told him that his age and failing memory will not allow him to keep up with the textbooks like young people but he is up for the challenge, anyways.

