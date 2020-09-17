Chattisgarh Teacher is Giving 'Mohalla' Classes on Bike to Provide Children Education amid Pandemic

An innovative teacher in Chhattisgarh has come up with an interesting way of teaching students who are missing out on their classes in this pandemic.

Rudra Rana, a teacher in the Koriya district of Chhattisgarh, is winning hearts on the internet for starting mohalla classes for children in the area. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rana said, "As students can't go to schools, I'm bringing education to their doorstep. Many students don't have access to online education, so this is helpful."

Chhattisgarh: A teacher in Korea conducts 'mohalla' classes for school students on his motorcycle. "As students can't go to schools, I'm bringing education to their doorstep. Many students don't have access to online education, so this is helpful," says Rudra Rana, the teacher. pic.twitter.com/N32f6OlzCN — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

Just like Rana, another teacher in the Koriya district’s Phatpani region travels around on his bike with an LED TV strapped to the vehicle, teaching children who do not have access to the internet. Ashok Lodhi, a government school teacher, has been hailed as 'Cinema Wale Babu' for his creative way of teaching students from class 1-5. He says that it gives him immense pleasure when students wait for him enthusiastically as he travels around.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the education system all across the world. However, with the help of the internet, some students are able to take classes on applications like zoom and skype. In India, the situation is a bit worrying as many underprivileged children in the country are without smartphones and the internet.

Multiple news reports have pointed out how the pandemic and the lockdown have affected studies of children whose only source of education is school. A few students have also died by suicide after not being able to attend online classes due to lack of resources. A class 10 student from Malappuram district of Kerala took her life recently.

Another recent report showed how a 15-year-old student in Jalandhar persisted on taking back her smartphone after robbers tried to take it away. She later said that her father had bought her the smartphone to study and she could not afford to lose it.

With numerous reports of children struggling to continue their education amidst pandemic, teachers like Rana and Lodhi are a ray of hope in these trying times.