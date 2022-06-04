'Chawal Ka Dibba': Man Asks How to Hide Condoms from Desi Parents and Reddit Delivers

You want to carry protection but you don’t want the world to know about it – especially your parents, roommates, and of course the nosy sibling. Finding a safe place to store or hide condoms can be quite a task. Time and again, Redditors have shared incidents where their parents have found condoms in their wallets, cupboard, or bag, and the situation always grew to be embarrassing or awkward. So, to avoid such an encounter a 20-year-old posed a question on Reddit asking people for advice on where to hide his condoms.

The question read, “where do u hide condoms in your house from your parents if you are single and unmarried?” Further in the post, sharing that he is in his 20s, single, and stays with his parents due to work from home, the redditor said that he is finding it tough to hide his big ass packet of condoms.

“Where do u hide them? Any stories where u got caught and something that i should be cautious about?” he added.

People suggested some pretty hilarious and creative advice. A user told the 20-year-old to hide his condoms in “chawal ke dibbe (box of rice)”, while another suggested, “Don’t buy in bulk.. buy packets of 3 while on way or so from next time onwards. No need to worry about storage.” “Secret compartment in the bag. Or use your phone’s box and hide it inside the user manual pouch. The goal is to hide it in plain sight,” a third wrote. One of the Redditors advised him to discard the outer box of condoms and hide the individual packs or strips in places that only he can access, and not his parents.

“Old laptop box”, “under the bricks”, “swallow them like a drug mule”, “phone box”, “secret compartment in the cupboard”, “Hide inside a teddy bear or your car” – were some other ways suggested by people to hide condoms.

