1-MIN READ

'Cheaper Than Netflix': Internet is 'Shopping' For Crude Oil With Memes As Price Falls Below $0

Reuters image / Memes tweeted by @fdodi / @IamChiuKapoor.

Reuters image / Memes tweeted by @fdodi / @IamChiuKapoor.

For the first time in history, US oil prices ended in a negative.

Anurag Verma
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 9:46 AM IST
The coronavirus pandemic has triggered a domino effect in the world. Pay cuts, no appraisals, layoffs are direct results of the slowing economy worldwide. Not to forget, the deadly disease has claimed more than 1,70,000 lives globally.

But if you thought that was all, the unimaginable happened on Monday.

For the first time in history, US oil prices ended in a negative as a supply glut forced traders to pay others to take the commodity. With scarcity to store crude oil, the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery ended trading at -$37.63.

Thankfully, the oil prices did bounce back in a matter of hours and traded above zero at $1.10 a barrel - social media was already out to "buy" a barrel of oil.












Of course, Simpsons predicted crude oil prices.

