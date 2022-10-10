'Cheat': Matthew Wade Mocked With Memes for Blocking Mark Wood from Taking Catch

Matthew Wade’s bizarre actions on the field to survive a dismissal against England have not gone down too well with cricket pundits and fans alike of the sport. The dangerous Aussie wicketkeeper-batter found himself in a fix after he attempted the pull shot on Mark Wood’s short delivery during the 17th over. The shot was mistimed and the ball went up in the air while Wade sprinted toward the non-striker’s end to secure a single. While doing so, the Australian cricketer stretched out his left arm to stop Wood from completing a catch.

To his credit, Wade may have not been aware of where the ball actually was while he was trying to scramble to safety but the replays showed that the Aussie man had, in fact, blocked the English pacer in the process.

Cricket fans from all across brought up the “spirit of the game” debate once again as this time, it was Wade, who was at the receiving end of the drama. Interestingly enough, England did not make the appeal even as umpires had a brief chatter about “obstructing the field” scenario.

Many called Wade a “cheat” for his bizarre tactics.

Several others mocked the Australian cricketer with memes.

England skipper Jos Buttler, who was behind the stumps also tried to take the catch but failed, reacted to the incident after the match and said he wasn’t sure what happened as he was looking at the ball.

“I wasn’t sure what happened. They asked if I wanted to appeal, and I thought, ‘We’re here for a long time in Australia. I would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip,” Buttler told on Wade’s incident in the post-match conference.

Fortunately for England, going easy on Wade didn’t hamper the results as the visitors managed to clinch an 8-run win in a thrilling contest in Perth.

