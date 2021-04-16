Cheating Husband Bribes Repairman to Not Fix His Broken iPhone, Leaves Rs 15000 With Secret Note

Our smartphones are something that we can’t live without. In case of damage, we try our best to get them repaired so that we can at least have the data retrieved. Paying to get your phone repaired is the norm, right? Probably not. At least not in the case of this man who “bribed" the repairman to not get his phone fixed. In a video that was posted online by this repairman, he shared a bizarre incident where a customer tried ‘bribing’ with $200 to not get his phone repaired. According to Sun.co.uk, the video, which was originally shared on TikTok, started with an iPhone that has a visible broken screen with multiple colourful lines running from the top to bottom of the screen. You could also spot a crack at the bottom of the screen.

However, as the repairman lifted the phone’s screen, instead of a normal phone interior of the phone he sees a handwritten note behind which there was some cash. The note by the phone’s owner reads, “Please don’t fix my phone! My wife is gonna kill me. Keep the $200 for you”.

Petrified of being caught, the cheater husband pleaded with the repair guy to not repair his phone and even bribed with a heft amount.

The viral video was reshared on Instagram and has received over 1.25 likes. Reacting to the bizarre video, the majority of people encouraged the repairman to tell the truth to the wife of the cheating husband. One of the users commented, “Take the money, still tell her” while another user suggested an innovative way to bust the cheater, “Use the $200 to send an actress to the guy's house pretending to be his lover”.

Some were of the opinion that the repair guy should follow the “bro code” and not tell the wife.

What do you think about this bizarre incident?

