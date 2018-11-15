GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Check Out the Nutella Cafe, Newly Opened in New York City

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 15, 2018, 7:08 PM IST
Check Out the Nutella Cafe, Newly Opened in New York City
Nutella Cafe, Chicago. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ PR News Foto/ Ferrero)
Hark, New Yorkers! Ferrero brings good tidings to Nutella fans in the city, with the grand opening of its first permanent café in NYC.

Open year-round, the café near Union Square will serve baked goods like breads, pastries and desserts along with breakfast and frozen treats made with the chocolate hazelnut spread.

Highlights include pound cake Panzanella and grilled baguette; hazelnut blondies with Nutella spread; croissants; grilled banana bread topped with bananas and hazelnuts and Nutella; and chia and hemp seed pudding.

Less Nutella, more of a cereal type when it comes to breakfast? In the same vicinity near Union Square, Kellogg's NYC is a cereal bar where customers can create their own bowl with 30 toppings.



