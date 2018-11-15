English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Check Out the Nutella Cafe, Newly Opened in New York City
After first announcing the news this summer, maker of the famous chocolate hazelnut spread Ferrero has opened the doors to the Nutella Café New York, their second branded café after Chicago.
Nutella Cafe, Chicago. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ PR News Foto/ Ferrero)
Loading...
Hark, New Yorkers! Ferrero brings good tidings to Nutella fans in the city, with the grand opening of its first permanent café in NYC.
After first announcing the news this summer, maker of the famous chocolate hazelnut spread Ferrero has opened the doors to the Nutella Café New York, their second branded café after Chicago.
Open year-round, the café near Union Square will serve baked goods like breads, pastries and desserts along with breakfast and frozen treats made with the chocolate hazelnut spread.
Highlights include pound cake Panzanella and grilled baguette; hazelnut blondies with Nutella spread; croissants; grilled banana bread topped with bananas and hazelnuts and Nutella; and chia and hemp seed pudding.
Less Nutella, more of a cereal type when it comes to breakfast? In the same vicinity near Union Square, Kellogg's NYC is a cereal bar where customers can create their own bowl with 30 toppings.
After first announcing the news this summer, maker of the famous chocolate hazelnut spread Ferrero has opened the doors to the Nutella Café New York, their second branded café after Chicago.
Open year-round, the café near Union Square will serve baked goods like breads, pastries and desserts along with breakfast and frozen treats made with the chocolate hazelnut spread.
Highlights include pound cake Panzanella and grilled baguette; hazelnut blondies with Nutella spread; croissants; grilled banana bread topped with bananas and hazelnuts and Nutella; and chia and hemp seed pudding.
Less Nutella, more of a cereal type when it comes to breakfast? In the same vicinity near Union Square, Kellogg's NYC is a cereal bar where customers can create their own bowl with 30 toppings.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Wedding: Bollywood Celebs Pour in Wishes for the Newlyweds
- From His Exes to How He Told Parents About Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy, Angad Bedi Bares It All
- Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3, But Phone Prices Will Continue to Rise: IDC
- Amazon Split HQ2: What is The Cost of The Investment Heading to Long Island City And Arlington?
- Saregama Carvaan Premium Review: Old World Charm is Undeniable, And is Smarter Than Before
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...