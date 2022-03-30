Check Your Intelligence Quotient With These 3 Questions. Not, They are Not That Simple

Wishing to test your intelligence skills but are too occupied for sitting through a lengthy IQ test? We got you all covered, then. There is the world’s shortest IQ test, consisting of only 3 but pretty tough questions. This IQ test is called the cognitive reflection test. This test has been a part of a research paper published in 2005 by MIT professor Shane Frederick.

More than 3,000 participants from varied backgrounds have taken this test but only 17 percent could complete it. These are the three questions that 83 percent of participants couldn’t crack.

The cost of a bat and ball is $1.10 in total. The cost of the bat is $1 more than the ball. Then what is the cost of the ball?

Five machines take 5 minutes to make 5 widgets. How much would 100 machines take to make 100 widgets?

There is a patch of lily pads in the lake. The patch doubles in size every day. Time taken by a patch to cover the entire lake is 48 days. How much time would it take to cover half the lake?

Advertisement

People tried hard and reached some incorrect conclusions. The incorrect answers were-

10 cents

100 minutes

24 days

The correct answers are

5 cents

Explanation- Let’s suppose the cost of the ball is x. If the bat costs $1 more than the ball, it will be X+1. If we put the new values in the equation, then it will be X+(X+1) = $1.10. Proceeding further, it will be 2X+1=1.1. Solving it further, the value of x will be 0.05. The cost of the ball is 5 cents. The cost of the bat is $1.05.

5 minutes

Explanation- Time taken by 5 machines to prepare 5 widgets- 5 minutes

Time is taken by 1 machine for preparing 1 widget- 5 minutes

Time taken by 100 machines working together- widget made in 5 minutes by each

Thus the answer is 100 widgets in 5 minutes.

47 days

The patch doubles in size with every passing day. Then the patch will halve in size with every day backwards. Considering these facts, on day 47, the lake will be half full.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.