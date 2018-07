Checkmate: The Many Times Chess Brought Different Ideologies Together

A Jew and a Muslim playing chess in al-Andalus.

El Libro de los Juegos, 13th century. pic.twitter.com/cmRSTd1DUZ

— Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018

A depiction of Moorish noblemen playing chess. Alfonso X's Libro de los Juegos ("Book of Games", 1283 AD) pic.twitter.com/xjx6ka8Eve — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018

hess Problems, late 1300s, from the Book of Chess Problems. Northern France pic.twitter.com/HTl9JnKSQ4 — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018

A Christian and a Muslim playing chess, late 1200s. pic.twitter.com/vyfUGxHaO0 — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018

Albertus Pictor, Death playing chess, wall painting in a church in Täby, Sweden, 1480 pic.twitter.com/4oys4p6HbZ — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018

Ludwig Deutsch, Partie de jeu d'échecs (Shatranj), 1896 pic.twitter.com/0kUZbO5S60 — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018

Likely by Antoine-François-Jean Claudet, possibly Nicolaas Henneman, The Chess Players; salted paper print [c.1845] pic.twitter.com/efhuZUm8s7 — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018

Alexei Solodovnikov. Young Chess-Player. 1951 pic.twitter.com/KASn9mH8e4 — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018



John Lavery, "The Chess Players"; oil on canvas (1929) pic.twitter.com/Qwva63sWm3

— Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018

John Singer Sargent The Chess Game, 1907 pic.twitter.com/iqfcFPNfTf — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018



The Chess Players by Thomas Eakins (1911) pic.twitter.com/12LnKLLU3S

— Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018

Leo Tolstoy playing chess with the son of Vladimir Chertkov who took this picture, 1907 pic.twitter.com/piyZy9WT04 — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018



Photograph of Duchamp playing chess, circa 1930s pic.twitter.com/IyAPM01lM7

— Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018

Walter Benjamin and Bertolt Brecht playing chess pic.twitter.com/zcxPzi7yce — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018



Inmates playing chess from their prison cells, by Cornell Capa, 1972 pic.twitter.com/yHD2KxKjEW

— Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018

Showgirls playing chess pic.twitter.com/JObFtBiwTd — Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018



A game of human chess: St Petersburg (then Leningrad), Russia, circa 1924 pic.twitter.com/wwKfJAxNDS

— Caustic Cover Critic (@Unwise_Trousers) July 19, 2018



Hernan Bas (American, b. 1978), The accidental chess game, 2015. Acrylic, colored pencil, chalk, and oil pastels on paper, 30 x 22 in pic.twitter.com/sZNjmwoXoy

— Rabih Alameddine (@rabihalameddine) July 19, 2018

Julian Wasser Duchamp Playing Chess with a Nude (Eve Babitz), Duchamp Retrospective, Pasadena Art Museum, 1963. pic.twitter.com/ySUZqhmp4v — ʜᴏᴡᴀʀᴅ ᴀ. ʀᴏᴅᴍᴀɴ (@ivanjohnson) July 19, 2018



Loving the chess theme :) James Bond, From Russia with Love, has a couple cool chess scenes! https://t.co/bcLl3uMD3X

— Samer Sabri (@seriousssam) July 19, 2018

Beautiful thread! This is from the Museum of the Patriotic War of 1812, in Moscow, with pieces representing actual participants of the war, including Alexander I, Napoleon, Kutuzov and so on, as the bilingual text explains. pic.twitter.com/1lVw0G05DM — c ч i c o (@chicomgue) July 19, 2018



This one is from Corning Museum of Glass. Hasidim vs. Vatican, playing chess. pic.twitter.com/mBbx9pgvL4

— Lorraine Berry (@BerryFLW) July 19, 2018

Bobby Fische once said, "All that matters on the chessboard is good moves." Chess has always remained a fairly popular indoor sport, even if its audience is dwindling.Today, on #InternationalChessDay, Rabih Alameddine , the author of An Unnecessary Woman, shared a Twitter thread to show how the sport has been a pivotal point in the world history.Chess, which originated from India, is depicted right from ancient times when it was a more common sport.It extended onto medieval times, as is reflected on the elaborate chiaroscuro paintings of the time.And with the prominence of art, found its way into paintings.Then photographs came into play, and chess found its way into that, as well.It was featured in movies as well, with its most famous portrayal probably in Ingmar Bergman's movie, The Seventh Seal, where Death plays chess with a medieval knight.And continues being relevant in modern day times.People have started contributing to the thread, finding other iconic instances of how and when chess was depicted with a memorable example.And unique chess pieces of their own findings.Chess, clearly, bind us all.