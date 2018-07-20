GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

Checkmate: The Many Times Chess Brought Different Ideologies Together

Chess through the ages.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2018, 5:47 PM IST
Bobby Fische once said, "All that matters on the chessboard is good moves." Chess has always remained a fairly popular indoor sport, even if its audience is dwindling.

Today, on #InternationalChessDay, Rabih Alameddine, the author of An Unnecessary Woman, shared a Twitter thread to show how the sport has been a pivotal point in the world history.

Chess, which originated from India, is depicted right from ancient times when it was a more common sport.





 











It extended onto medieval times, as is reflected on the elaborate chiaroscuro paintings of the time.





And with the prominence of art, found its way into paintings.











Then photographs came into play, and chess found its way into that, as well.

















It was featured in movies as well, with its most famous portrayal probably in Ingmar Bergman's movie, The Seventh Seal, where Death plays chess with a medieval knight.





And continues being relevant in modern day times.







People have started contributing to the thread, finding other iconic instances of how and when chess was depicted with a memorable example.

And unique chess pieces of their own findings.






Chess, clearly, bind us all.

Also Watch

