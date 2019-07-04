Cheer Turned to Fear as Rider Got Stuck 55 ft in Air After Amusement Park Ride Lost Power

A ride at an amusement park in Florida turned a tad bit less amusing for a rider when the ride he was on stopped working and he became stuck 55 feet above the ground. The unfortunate rider was rescued by the Bay County Fire Rescue department after they received reports of him being trapped on 'The Vomatron' ride of June 30 and they rushed to Front Beach for the rescue operations.

Taking to Twitter, the Bay County Florida Emergency Services shared images from the incident, alongside the caption, "An unusual rescue for #BCFR today! Crews rescued a rider from an amusement ride after the ride lost power. The rider was stuck 55 feet up. Ladder 1 was put to good use by firefighters & we are happy to report the rider, though shaken, is fine."

Thankfully, the rider was not hurt following the ride failure issue, which is still under investigation.

However, this is not the first time that amusement park rides have malfunctioned, trapping riders and on occasion leaving them with grievous injuries as well. Recently, a 19-year-old girl, who was riding the rotating flying saucer machine at the Istiklol theme park in Jizzakh, Uzbekistan, lost her life when the ride's arm broke apart in motion.

Last year too, a 5-year-old boy in China was left dangling from his neck after he slipped from an amusement park ride. Thankfully, the boy who was dangling 130 feet above the ground was rescued with only minor injuries.

According to the amusement park's website, the Vomatron is a "giant propeller with seats on each end! Similar to the centrifuge used by astronauts to simulate rocket acceleration except it is mounted vertically."