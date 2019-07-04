Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cheer Turned to Fear as Rider Got Stuck 55 ft in Air After Amusement Park Ride Lost Power

'An unusual rescue' by Bay County Fire Department involved a malfunctioning amusement park ride named the 'The Vomatron'.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cheer Turned to Fear as Rider Got Stuck 55 ft in Air After Amusement Park Ride Lost Power
Image credit: Facebook
Loading...

A ride at an amusement park in Florida turned a tad bit less amusing for a rider when the ride he was on stopped working and he became stuck 55 feet above the ground. The unfortunate rider was rescued by the Bay County Fire Rescue department after they received reports of him being trapped on 'The Vomatron' ride of June 30 and they rushed to Front Beach for the rescue operations.

Taking to Twitter, the Bay County Florida Emergency Services shared images from the incident, alongside the caption, "An unusual rescue for #BCFR today! Crews rescued a rider from an amusement ride after the ride lost power. The rider was stuck 55 feet up. Ladder 1 was put to good use by firefighters & we are happy to report the rider, though shaken, is fine."

Thankfully, the rider was not hurt following the ride failure issue, which is still under investigation.

However, this is not the first time that amusement park rides have malfunctioned, trapping riders and on occasion leaving them with grievous injuries as well. Recently, a 19-year-old girl, who was riding the rotating flying saucer machine at the Istiklol theme park in Jizzakh, Uzbekistan, lost her life when the ride's arm broke apart in motion.

Last year too, a 5-year-old boy in China was left dangling from his neck after he slipped from an amusement park ride. Thankfully, the boy who was dangling 130 feet above the ground was rescued with only minor injuries.

According to the amusement park's website, the Vomatron is a "giant propeller with seats on each end! Similar to the centrifuge used by astronauts to simulate rocket acceleration except it is mounted vertically."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram