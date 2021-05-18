Cheerleading Coach Loses Tooth on 300ft-high Slingshot Ride, Watch Hilarious Video

It is not unusual to lose valuable items during a theme park ride and in one such recent incident, a man lost his fake tooth on a slingshot ride. The clip, originally shared by Jeremy Cook on TikTok, has gone viral on other social media platforms too. 30-year-old James Dunham, a cheerleading coach, was enjoying the 300ft-high Slingshot ride when suddenly his fake front tooth flew off. The man was screaming in excitement as the ride went up and down but before he could catch it, the tooth fell out of his mouth, as can be seen in the one-minute-long ride footage. The ride camera captured the moment featuring James sitting beside a girl, screaming moments before the tooth flew out as he tried to catch it.

As he realizes what had happened and processes it, he goes quiet and turns to the girl asking her if she wanted to hear something really crazy and goes on to explain that he has fake teeth which flew out when he yelled. The girl started laughing hysterically as James smiled to show her the newly formed gap between his smile.

Watch the video here:

Mirror reports that the clip has garnered more than 8.9 million views on TikTok. Later, James shared another video explaining how he lost his real tooth.

In the comments section, James specified that the incident happened on May 5 and the girl sitting beside him was one of the members of the cheerleading team who was scared to go alone. James added that he had his brother’s wedding the next weekend so he had to get a new tooth three days before the wedding.

