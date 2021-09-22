Cheese, Butter & Cream Are Holy Trinity of Delhi Food Vloggers, But Are They Healthy?

It’s late at night, you’re browsing through Instagram reels and you come across a video of a food vlogger showing a street food shop in Delhi. There is a big tava (iron pan) heating and you’re ready for a foodgasm. Suddenly the vlogger says “Abhi bhaiya daalenge isme dher sara Amul butter" (Now brother will add lots of Amul butter) and the person cooking in the video adds an unnecessary amount of butter in the pan just to cook a simple egg toast. All your cravings vanish and you feel nauseous instead of that “foodgasm" you were expecting. This is a scenario that most of us social media consumers might be in as food vloggers (mostly highlighting food in Delhi) continue to glorify food with an insane amount of butter, cheese and cream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate)

Take this above video for an example. It’s called ‘Heart Attack Burger’. Yes, burgers are not supposed to be in the healthy food criteria, but frying an already assembled burger in loads of butter might be taking it too far.

“The problematic part is that everyone is a food vlogger these days. These people survive on negative publicity cause if you see that amount of cheese, you would know that it won’t taste good. What I do is I usually skip these videos, but yeah people do get viral because of these videos," says Anindita Ghosh, who runs the page @the.gastronomical.voyage on Instagram.

According to Raina Kshetry, a Kolkata-based food blogger, it is wrong to blame the street food vendors because most of them watch these videos and they think that these types of food would sell. It all comes back to the people who are making these videos in an attempt to get views.

“It’s a very wrong kind of precedent that these vloggers are setting. All these cheese, butter and cream will automatically make us drool but everything should have a limit. It will give you views in millions but what kind of precedent are you setting for your audience," says Raina, who runs the page @a_pinch_ofsalt on Instagram.

*Food vlogger approaches*Street Food Vendor holding cheese cubes: pic.twitter.com/1Evhl0UO3s — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 13, 2021

Looks aside, even the fact that many of these videos tend to make unhealthy food look “cool" for youngsters might be a big problem. Raina says, “There are a lot of youngsters who follow these influencers. There are a lot of omelet videos from Delhi that trend quite a lot. I have seen videos where they have taken a 500gm block of butter for a simple dish. Everything sinful is delicious, but in the long run, they don’t understand the health constraints."

Apart from Delhi, these types of videos come from other places in the country as well. Take a look at some of these for example.

How make chai into a 1000 calorie drink and make it disgusting pic.twitter.com/zB2oFK7QLv— Nandita / Everyday Superfoods (@saffrontrail) September 15, 2021

Although there are plenty of these videos out there, there are quite a few vloggers who can be considered good examples. Even international vloggers such as the Food Ranger tend to focus on decent dishes when they vlog in India. “Food Ranger is promoting good stuff. He does not go to these outlandish places but rather puts up food that is really good in taste. That is what is missing in these Indian influencers, they are going for gimmicks, which is really wrong. It’s like the foreign vloggers are showing us ‘Stranger Things’ and Indian influencers who actually know our food are showing us ‘Naagin’," adds Raina.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here