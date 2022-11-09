'Cheese Chai' Video is Making Tea Lovers See Red But It's a False Alarm

Many foodies love to experiment with their food. But sometimes it gets a little out of hand. Like the cheese trend. People are sprinkling it over Maggi noodles, spreading it over the dosa, and consuming it with momos as if it is the most normal combination out there. However, chai with cheese has to be a combination straight out of a nightmare. A tea lover on Twitter shared a clip with a thick layer of cheese covering a glass. Once they poke the layer with a spoon, supposed tea oozes out of it. Take a peek at it yourself:

Tea lovers (including myself), somewhere in India they are selling Cheese Chai.. Okay, Happy Sunday🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mdCFhsa29r — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) November 6, 2022

Desi Twitter is offended by the food combination. For tea lovers, the drink already has so many options and it is absolutely perfect the way it is. “Why can’t chai just be chai? What’s with this obsession with ruining good things….also how do I unsee this,” a Twitter user wrote.

Why can't chai just be chai? What's with this obsession with ruining good things….also how do I unsee this 🙄 — Sumit (@Sumit76559576) November 6, 2022

Another user wrote, “I don’t understand the need to add cheese to everything. Chai is sacred, let it be.”

I don’t understand the need to add cheese to everything. Chai is sacred, let it be — m (@mahween) November 6, 2022

“As a chai fanatic I must say this: Keep cheese of any kind the hell away from chai. Just looking at it gave me gastritis,” a third comment read.

As a chai fanatic I must say this Keep cheese of any kind the hell away from chai. Just looking at it gave me gastritis 😭😭😭 — Hurt Cobain 🏳️‍🌈 (@SANDIPANMITRA6) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, a few Twitter users came to the rescue. They mentioned that this was not a tea and cheese combo at all. In fact, it seems to be what is known as French Onion Soup. The social media users also pointed out that the newspaper underneath the cup looks like it is from Alaska. The possibility of this being the soup seems more likely than the weird combination.

The French Onion Soup is prepared with quality chicken or beef stock and caramelized onions and coated with plenty of Gruyere and Parmesan cheese. Found in restaurants all around France, the soup was first created some 8,000 years ago in Ancient Rome. Surely, it sounds a lot more appetizing than ‘Cheese Chai’.

Later a Twitter user named Mini (@Minniie_Mehra) Has put an end to all the rumors that is spreading about this chai on social media. As per Curlytale, this is video of a French onion soup. Here is the video

For one last time,,,,, this is not cheese chai!! It's French onion soup ☹️ https://t.co/aJXpurndNl — Mini (@Minniie_Mehra) November 6, 2022

What is your reaction to this video?

