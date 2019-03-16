English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cheese Mr DJ: Study Says Music Can Change Taste of Your Dairy Products
Over six months, Emmental made in Beat Wampfler's 19th Century cellar in the town of Bergdorf were exposed to A Tribe Called Quest, Led Zeppelin or Mozart.
Over six months, Emmental made in Beat Wampfler's 19th Century cellar in the town of Bergdorf were exposed to A Tribe Called Quest, Led Zeppelin or Mozart.
Loading...
It may be grating for some, but hip-hop is music to the ears of Switzerland's most famous cheese.
According to research on the musical tastes of Emmental, the holey cheese changes flavour depending on the melodies played as it ripens.
The experiment -- "Sonic cheese: experience between sound and gastronomy" -- by Bern University of the Arts and a cheesemaker in western Switzerland probed whether the sounds and vibrations of music could impact the chemical reactions in the bacteria within cheese.
Over six months, Emmental made in Beat Wampfler's 19th Century cellar in the town of Bergdorf were exposed to A Tribe Called Quest, Led Zeppelin or Mozart.
Other circles of the holey Swiss classic were kept away from music, serving as a control group.
"We did two surveys, a scientific one, and another with a jury of culinary experts," said Peter Kraut, deputy director of the music department at the Bern arts university.
"Both came to the conclusion that there are differences, there are differences in taste and in the smell, according to the music with which the cheese has been refined," he added.
Chef and jury member Benjamin Luzuy said hip-hop triggered a "softer, more floral" taste, but that his favourite was Mozart-exposed Emmental.
"My favorite cheese was that of Mozart, I like Mozart but it's not necessarily what I listen to... maybe a sweet little classical music it does good to the cheese," he said.
Kraut told AFP that the final step will be a biomedical survey to see if there are actual differences in the composition of the cheeses.
Wampfler, a veterinarian by day but consummate apron-wearing cheese enthusiast at night, said he was delighted the experiment worked out and saw opportunities to market cheese based on a customer's musical taste.
"I already have people calling me asking if I have cheese with Balkan music, blues...(or) ACDC," he said.
According to research on the musical tastes of Emmental, the holey cheese changes flavour depending on the melodies played as it ripens.
The experiment -- "Sonic cheese: experience between sound and gastronomy" -- by Bern University of the Arts and a cheesemaker in western Switzerland probed whether the sounds and vibrations of music could impact the chemical reactions in the bacteria within cheese.
Over six months, Emmental made in Beat Wampfler's 19th Century cellar in the town of Bergdorf were exposed to A Tribe Called Quest, Led Zeppelin or Mozart.
Other circles of the holey Swiss classic were kept away from music, serving as a control group.
"We did two surveys, a scientific one, and another with a jury of culinary experts," said Peter Kraut, deputy director of the music department at the Bern arts university.
"Both came to the conclusion that there are differences, there are differences in taste and in the smell, according to the music with which the cheese has been refined," he added.
Chef and jury member Benjamin Luzuy said hip-hop triggered a "softer, more floral" taste, but that his favourite was Mozart-exposed Emmental.
"My favorite cheese was that of Mozart, I like Mozart but it's not necessarily what I listen to... maybe a sweet little classical music it does good to the cheese," he said.
Kraut told AFP that the final step will be a biomedical survey to see if there are actual differences in the composition of the cheeses.
Wampfler, a veterinarian by day but consummate apron-wearing cheese enthusiast at night, said he was delighted the experiment worked out and saw opportunities to market cheese based on a customer's musical taste.
"I already have people calling me asking if I have cheese with Balkan music, blues...(or) ACDC," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: I Never Sing Songs With a Double Meaning, Says Dilbaro Singer Harshdeep Kaur
- New Zealand Shooting: News Anchor Waleed Aly Delivers Powerful Message After Christchurch Massacre
- Kartik Aaryan on Viral Kiss Video With Sara Ali Khan: Was That Really Sara and Me?
- 5 Times Kim Kardashian Imitated Naomi Campbell's '90s Runway Looks
- New Zealand Shooting: Indian Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results