Cheese Slice Used as a Bookmark in Library is Making the Internet 'Cheddar'

Lazy bibliophiles are no strangers to the stray makeshift bookmark fashioned out of train tickets, cloth tags, receipt, threads, flowers or well just about anything that would comfortably fit inside the book. But what if the object used was a greasy slice of cheese?

While there isn't any dictate to what a bookmark should be, there are certainly many things which it shouldn't be. And oily food objects that can damage the book's pages definitely figure at the top of the list.

Just a day after the Internet revealed the much trolled 'book-murderer' who slices their books in halfto carythem more easily, the University of Liverpool Library once again sparked an outrage when they shared an image of an old, oily slice of American cheese used as a bookmark.

Posting a photo of the besmirched book on Twitter, the University wrote, "This is not a bookmark."

This is not a bookmark. pic.twitter.com/oy7tqM3aJv — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 21, 2020

In further tweets it revealed, that the library authorities were talking to a pest control man in a complaint that lately there have been too many mice in the library. And clearly when a cheese slice fell out of a book, things started to make more sense.

"No mate I've no idea why we have mice in the library" *Picks up a book and actual cheese falls out of it*," added the tweet.

Me talking to the pest control man - "No mate I've no idea why we have mice in the library"*Picks up a book and actual cheese falls out of it* — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 21, 2020

Lighting up the situation with a cheesy pun, the University said, "While we are surprised by the 100k likes, we know we can always rely on #LibraryTwitter for some cheesy puns. We will pick the best pun and post the cheese slice to the winner!"

While we are surprised by the 100k likes, we know we can always rely on #LibraryTwitter for some cheesy puns. We will pick the best pun and post the cheese slice to the winner! — Uni of Liverpool Library (@LivUniLibrary) January 22, 2020

In less than no time, other libraries along with netizens thronged to the comment section to share the experiences of many awful bookmarks they have found over the years, and trust us when we say this, coming across dog-ears is any day easier than having to cope up with these bookmark mechanisms.

same energy pic.twitter.com/p4usAsBs8S — UC Berkeley Library (@UCBerkeleyLib) January 21, 2020

I once worked in a public library where a customer had used a rasher of crispy bacon as the bookmark! — SFHT Library (@SFHTLibrary) January 21, 2020

I've found onion skins! ‍♀️ — silvia (@silviaro7) January 21, 2020

I've had a USED bandaid! — Lola ROB MANFRED IS KILLING BASEBALL! (@lawbibliophile) January 22, 2020

We once had a nice crispy bit of bacon used as a bookmark a few years ago — (@ellenlauriesell) January 22, 2020

I found this one in one of our libraries. pic.twitter.com/CJjlFTRHVd — Robert Stokkel (@r_stokkel) January 21, 2020

For the rest, the cheese slice 'cheddar'-ed them enough to draw humorous reactions.

It makes me cheddar to think what else might be squeezed between the pages. — James Williams (@edujdw) January 21, 2020

Wow, that's something we never expected as a bookmark. BTW we have free bookmarks in-store if anyone needs one and to prevent people using a cheese slice. pic.twitter.com/Fu4qhoSXPK — Blackwells Liverpool (@BlackwellLiv) January 21, 2020

If only students would handle library books more caerphilly — UEA Library (@UEALibrary) January 21, 2020

I curd not believe it. — alan read (@fretwhizzyuk) January 22, 2020

but it can be a snack when ur revising — ☆ (@charlotteedge_x) January 21, 2020

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.