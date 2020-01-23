Take the pledge to vote

Cheese Slice Used as a Bookmark in Library is Making the Internet 'Cheddar'

Even though many make-shift bookmarks like a train ticket, a cloth tag, a receipt work out for most cases, but definitely not an oily cheese slice!

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
Cheese Slice Used as a Bookmark in Library is Making the Internet 'Cheddar'
(Image credit: Twitter)

Lazy bibliophiles are no strangers to the stray makeshift bookmark fashioned out of train tickets, cloth tags, receipt, threads, flowers or well just about anything that would comfortably fit inside the book. But what if the object used was a greasy slice of cheese?

While there isn't any dictate to what a bookmark should be, there are certainly many things which it shouldn't be. And oily food objects that can damage the book's pages definitely figure at the top of the list.

Just a day after the Internet revealed the much trolled 'book-murderer' who slices their books in halfto carythem more easily, the University of Liverpool Library once again sparked an outrage when they shared an image of an old, oily slice of American cheese used as a bookmark.

Posting a photo of the besmirched book on Twitter, the University wrote, "This is not a bookmark."

In further tweets it revealed, that the library authorities were talking to a pest control man in a complaint that lately there have been too many mice in the library. And clearly when a cheese slice fell out of a book, things started to make more sense.

"No mate I've no idea why we have mice in the library" *Picks up a book and actual cheese falls out of it*," added the tweet.

Lighting up the situation with a cheesy pun, the University said, "While we are surprised by the 100k likes, we know we can always rely on #LibraryTwitter for some cheesy puns. We will pick the best pun and post the cheese slice to the winner!"

In less than no time, other libraries along with netizens thronged to the comment section to share the experiences of many awful bookmarks they have found over the years, and trust us when we say this, coming across dog-ears is any day easier than having to cope up with these bookmark mechanisms.

For the rest, the cheese slice 'cheddar'-ed them enough to draw humorous reactions.

