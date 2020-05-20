Cheesecake or Boat? This Photo Will Tell You if You are Craving for Food or Travel

Is that a boat in the sea? Or a cheesecake? A photo going viral on social media will make you scratch your head for a bit before you finally decode the illusion. Nowhere close to the ‘Dress’, about which many of us are still not clear what colour it actually is, this photograph is pretty much confusing too.

The photograph was shared on an Instagram page and in the caption it quipped on how badly we locked down humans want to travel. “You want to travel so bad that you didn’t notice this was a cake,” the caption said.

It was also shared on Facebook.

"Most delicious looking boat ever!," said one Facebook user. "Wow! Boat for sure, took me a minute to see the cheesecake!"

Talking about the image, it may seem to be a boat in the first glance, but it actually is a cheesecake. The triangular slice scooped out of the cake and the angle of the camera is creating the illusion.

But nonetheless, the picture left the internet divided, though not as badly as it was the case with ‘Yanny Laurel’ or the dress.

