Chef Duo Sets Record After Baking World's Largest Chicken Nugget Weighing Over 20 kg

Celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni (from the USA) and Lynn Davis (Japan) have once again created a super-sized food worthy of a world record. This time around, the duo has cooked the biggest chicken nugget in the world. The chicken nugget weighs 20.960 kg (46 lb 3.34 oz), approximately 115 times larger than your average chicken nugget, Guinness World Records reported.

On Saturday, Nick posted a YouTube video of him along with Lynn cooking a large 20.960-kg chicken nugget. The chicken “slurry” for the main component of the nugget consisted of 40 slices of white bread, half a galleon of whole milk, 40 pounds of ground chicken, and around 40 eggs. “Between these 48 eggs and our 40 pound of chicken, we’re using going to be using close to 60 whole chickens,” Nick shared. The other elements added to the nugget were ¾ cup onion powder, ¾ cup garlic powder, 1 cup salt, and ½ cup black pepper. All the components were mixed, and once the mixture was prepared, the next step was baking it evenly.

Nick revealed that as the chicken nugget was large, they had to build a special contraption to bake it. The chefs, before putting the nugget in the contraption, coated it with beaten eggs and breadcrumbs using paint brushes. Finally, the mix was cooked. Halfway through the cooking, they pulled out the half-baked chicken nugget to add another layer of breadcrumb mix before it is cooked again. The meat was placed in the contraption until it exceeded a temperature of 165 Fahrenheit to ensure it was safe to consume.

When the chicken nugget was cooked, it was weighed and inspected by Guinness World Records Adjudicator Claire Stephens, who announced it as the world’s largest chicken nugget. Reportedly, after the successful attempt, the nugget was cut up and distributed among friends, family and the filming crew for consumption.

