Chef Ranveer Brar has started a petition to make coriander the national herb of India. Honouring the role ‘dhaniya’ plays in Indian cuisine, the chef felt that it was high time India took the next step to cement coriander supremacy. The petition has been signed by more than 10,000 persons till now. In an Instagram post, the chef wrote that what started out as a light-hearted discussion on social media touched a chord among foodies. Seeing people’s interest, the chef created a petition on Change.org to give coriander ‘the glory it deserves.’ “My love for Dhaniya is no secret! And what started as a light-hearted post on social media, has actually become a topic of national discussion! If you want to join in too, sign the petition and share it," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Brar (@ranveer.brar)

In the petition, the chef writes: “Coriander or the several names Indians call it lovingly, dhania, kothamali, cilantro is the superstar of your kitchen. This herb is packed with flavours. It can spice up any dish you are making. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, every Indian loves coriander in almost all dishes…coriander is also a superfood. It is antimicrobial, anti-oxidant, anti-diabetic, anxiolytic, anti-epileptic, anti-depressant, anti-mutagenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-dyslipidemic, anti-hypertensive, neuro-protective and diuretic. It is believed to help control diabetes and decrease cholesterol."

Advertisement

Dhaniya lovers have not only signed the petition but left comments like “Food without dhania is like a princess without her tiara …. I love dhania," and “Make dhaniya great again." A few commenters felt that ‘tulsi’, another widely-used Indian herb, deserve the recognition. “Kaha sign karna hai, aur Tulsi ka kya. Bechari saalo se logo ke cough cold ko theek kar rahi hai. Yaar wo to roegi," wrote one. However, coriander love reigned at the end.

Sign the petition here.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.