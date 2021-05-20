Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is Distributing over 10,000 Meals to Healthcare Workers across India amid Covid-19

The country is battling with a disastrous outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and health care workers on the frontline are putting in an arm and leg to emerge victorious in this battle. With increasing cases, limited infrastructure and vaccination drive, the stress on health care workers have doubled up.

In the time of this COVID-19 crisis, Masterchef and philanthropist Sanjeev Kapoor, in a bid to support health care workers, has stepped in to contribute his bit in this fight. As per news agency ANI, Kapoor along with World Central Kitchen and Taj Hotels has taken up the onus to provide free meals to the healthcare staff at various hospitals of Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

Chef José Andres’s World Central Kitchen has been doing tremendous pioneering humanitarian work across the globe.

On a daily basis, the trio is dishing out over 10,000 meals for the healthcare staff, who are on duty in hospitals across the above-stated 7 cities. The quality of the food is ensured, and the menu has been hand-selected to fulfil the nutritional need of the frontline workers. They will also make sure that all safety and hygiene measures are undertaken while preparing and delivering the meals.

Talking about the initiative, Chef Kapoor said that the intent is to give healthy and hygienic food which is also tasty to the health care workers who are tirelessly working at hospitals for the speedy recovery of COVID patients. Chef also informed that multiple diverse menus have been created to fulfil the need of all 7 cities. The trio is opting for food that stays fresh for a long time as hospital staff often don’t consume their meal on time.

Ever since the country witnessed the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, this celebrity chef has been serving the community by distributing, stocking, and mobilizing food along with other essential commodities for the frontline workers. During the 2020 lockdown, the celebrity chef joined hands with India’s leading homegrown hospitality brand and catering service to arrange meals for medical care providers of Sion Hospital, KEM, and Kasturba.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here