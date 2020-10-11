Chef Vikas Khanna Gives Befitting Reply to US Senate Candidate for her Anti-migrant Remark

US Senate candidate Lauren Witzke made controversial remarks about "third world migrants" on Twitter as she went on to say that they cannot assimilate into civil societies.

"Most third-world migrants can not assimilate into civil societies. Prove me wrong (sic)," Witzke wrote. Her remarks were met with backlash on social media.

Most third-world migrants can not assimilate into civil societies.Prove me wrong. — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) October 7, 2020

Among those who retorted to Witzke's comment was India's celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. "Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to “The Hottest Chef in NY” to being on the cover of @nytimes & many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS (sic)," Khanna wrote.

Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to “The Hottest Chef in NY” to being on the cover of @nytimes & many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS pic.twitter.com/8owu9SbibQ — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) October 10, 2020

Many people from "third world" countries retorted back at Republic leader's comment and enlisted their achievements while being in first world countries to imply the wrong undertones of Witzke's remark.

“Third World” refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? — viet thanh nguyen (@viet_t_nguyen) October 10, 2020

You want to send the Mexicans and Guatemalans and West Africans home? Who would do their work? Delaware would collapse. You don’t get out much, do you? — Joseph N. DiStefano (@PhillyJoeD) October 10, 2020

It is absolutely abhorrent to be this racist without being smart enough to know it. — Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) October 10, 2020

You are tweeting your anti-immigrant bigotry on a phone created by the son Syrian immigrant. Will that do? pic.twitter.com/DGkWTOm8K2 — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 10, 2020

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, 48, was lauded for his efforts to feed the hungry in India who were left to fend for themselves in coronavirus-induced lockdown. He organised a massive food distribution drive to provide meals and essential supplies to thousands of Dabbawalas in Mumbai as well as widows in Vrindavan.

The star chef was in New York when he started the Feed India initiative at the beginning of the lockdown in March.

Khanna had a befitting reply to a news anchor too asked him if his sense of hunger came from India.

The anchor had asked, "You are not from a rich family so I dare say you understand how precarious it can be in India."

Vikas said, "I understand, but my sense of hunger didn't come from India so much, because I was born and raised in Amritsar, and we have a huge community kitchen where everyone gets fed. But my sense of hunger came from New York, when I was struggling at the very bottom, and it was not easy for a brown kid who came to America with the dream of winning a Michelin star."

"My sense of hunger came from New York, when I used to be at Grand Central, sleeping around. This is also post 9/11, so it was not easy for us to get jobs," he added.