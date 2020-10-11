BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Chef Vikas Khanna Gives Befitting Reply to US Senate Candidate for her Anti-migrant Remark

Lauren Witzke's wrote on Twitter that third world migrants cannot assimilate in civil societies which triggered backlash from the Twitterati.

Buzz Staff

US Senate candidate Lauren Witzke made controversial remarks about "third world migrants" on Twitter as she went on to say that they cannot assimilate into civil societies.

"Most third-world migrants can not assimilate into civil societies. Prove me wrong (sic)," Witzke wrote. Her remarks were met with backlash on social media.

Among those who retorted to Witzke's comment was India's celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. "Being a recipient of highest awards from Eleanor Roosevelt Award to Benjamin Franklin Award to Game Changers to Michelin Star to James Beard Nom to Oscar Eligibility 2020 to “The Hottest Chef in NY” to being on the cover of @nytimes & many publications to cooking for 3 PRESIDENTS (sic)," Khanna wrote.

Many people from "third world" countries retorted back at Republic leader's comment and enlisted their achievements while being in first world countries to imply the wrong undertones of Witzke's remark.

Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna, 48, was lauded for his efforts to feed the hungry in India who were left to fend for themselves in coronavirus-induced lockdown. He organised a massive food distribution drive to provide meals and essential supplies to thousands of Dabbawalas in Mumbai as well as widows in Vrindavan.

The star chef was in New York when he started the Feed India initiative at the beginning of the lockdown in March.

Khanna had a befitting reply to a news anchor too asked him if his sense of hunger came from India.

The anchor had asked, "You are not from a rich family so I dare say you understand how precarious it can be in India."

Vikas said, "I understand, but my sense of hunger didn't come from India so much, because I was born and raised in Amritsar, and we have a huge community kitchen where everyone gets fed. But my sense of hunger came from New York, when I was struggling at the very bottom, and it was not easy for a brown kid who came to America with the dream of winning a Michelin star."

"My sense of hunger came from New York, when I used to be at Grand Central, sleeping around. This is also post 9/11, so it was not easy for us to get jobs," he added.

