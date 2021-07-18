Chef Vikas Khanna Turns Vincent Van Gogh With Stunning Dish, Watch Video

When Vikas Khanna shares breathtaking pictures of dishes on Twitter, the foodies assemble to grab a bite. And now Khanna has shared one such special dish on his Twitter handle and captioned: “If Vincent Van Gogh was a chef.” The video has left the netizens amazed. The post is tagged with the hashtag #Sunflowers. The video shows a design of a sunflower created with edible items.

The video has garnered over 12.1K views with more than 13K likes since he has shared it on Twitter. It also accumulated tons of comments too.

If Vincent Van Gogh was a Chef. 😍#SunFlowers pic.twitter.com/U8ATXEy46i— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 16, 2021

“If Vincent van Gogh was a chef he’d be proud to create and exhibit a Vikas Khanna creation on Instagram.” wrote an Instagram user. “You should add another adjective to your bio - “Artist", Your creations are beautiful, mesmerising and a treat to the eyes. Suggested a user.

Woooow , it's beautiful. One of the best culinary artist in this world ,Mr.V.K creates the most amazing Sunflower 🌻 pic.twitter.com/pVbdHkVeD4— ARPITA DAS (@ARPITAD68273884) July 16, 2021

“Vikas sir you create magic through food, you’re unmatched!" wrote another.

Earlier, Khanna had posted a picture of an unnamed delectable dish on his Twitter handle, which he asked netizens to identify. The beautifully presented yellow colour doughnut-shaped dish looked like a desert that was decorated with red flower petals made out of a strawberry. It looks like a combination of something Indian and western. His Twitter post read “Any guesses! What is this new creation of ‘yours truly’?

