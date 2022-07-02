Chef’s Special Ice Pizza Recipe Goes Viral, Netizens Is Disbelief

Experimentation with food is a boon and a bane. Boon because it has the possibility of churning out some of the most lip-smacking dishes. The answer to why it is a bane lies in the video that has recently catapulted on social media. A preparation video of a pizza is going viral and raising questions about the extent to which humans can go with introducing new ingredients to already established recipes.

In this viral clip, a man is preparing Ice Pizza. Yes, you heard that right. Ice on a pizza. The video starts with the chef preparing the batter for the dough. He then flattens the prepared dough giving it a perfectly round shape. Once the flattened dough is on the pan, he puts some cubes of ice on the dough. And without even budging and rethinking his actions, he puts it into the furnace.

The pizza comes out with the star ingredient completely invisible and all one can see is the crusted pizza base. The Ice Pizza is then topped up with a handful of shredded cheese, and is, apparently, ready to be served.

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has garnered almost 80 lakh views on Instagram. The video has received more than one lakh likes. Users, who saw this icy madness, couldn’t help but hurtle to the comment section with their opinion-laden reactions.

One user wrote, “Showed this to my Italian friend, he died.” Another wondered and said, “I seriously cannot tell if this is a joke or not.” “Can you pass us the recipe,” said one user mockingly. “Hope you won’t work in Italy,” cautioned another. Another demanded, “Give me my mobile data back.”

A debate that erupted when people found pineapples on pizzas is still simmering in various corners of social media. Only time will tell what kind of discourse will be born out of this recipe. What do you think?

