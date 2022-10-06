Chemist Morten Meldal Gets a Surprise From Co-workers After Winning The Nobel Prize

Supportive co-workers are no less than a boon. They make the hours spent doing your job enjoyable and cheer you on doing your best. Morten Meldal, who won this year’s Nobel Prize for Chemistry, seems to have been blessed with a supportive team. Meldal got to know about his Nobel Prize with a sweet gesture from his co-workers who lined up to celebrate the achievement. In a video that has now gone viral, Meldal’s co-workers can be seen lining up in the hallway applauding the Noble laureate as he walked out of his cabin sporting a beaming smile. The co-workers’ happy faces show their delight over Meldal’s achievement, with many recording this precious moment.

The clip was shared on Now This News’ Instagram page with a caption that read, “Watch this chemist realize what he won. This is the heartwarming moment Danish chemist Morten Meldal found out he had won a Nobel Prize – via a round of surprise applause from his coworkers.” Check it out here:

Social media users found this heartwarming gesture the perfect way to celebrate Meldal’s achievement. They were amazed by the genuinely happy and proud faces of his co-workers. An Instagram user wrote, “The person with the glasses is a true friend and looks legitimately happy for him.”

“So wonderful! Grateful for all of those who have dedicated their lives to enriching the human race with medical research,” a comment read.

A third user wrote, “How cool is that?!”

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Morten Meldal, Carolyn R Bertozzi, and K Barry Sharpless at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Wednesday. The trio has been honoured with the Nobel Prize “for the development of click chemistry and biorthogonal chemistry. Meldal and Sharpless have laid the foundation for click chemistry – a functional form of chemistry where molecule building blocks “click” together quickly and efficiently.

This is Sharpless’s second Nobel Prize, making him the 5th person to achieve this feat in history. The list of double Nobel prize laureates includes the likes of John Bardeen, Marie Skłodowska Curie, Linus Pauling and Frederick Sanger.

