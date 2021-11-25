After pictures of a Chinese woman for the Lady Dior exhibition in Shanghai sparked outrage, the Beijing-based photographer Chen Man has apologised for the ‘small eyes’ shoot. The picture which showed a lady with narrow eyes was attacked for perpetuating stereotypical notions of Asian women from a Western gaze. A report in the Beijing Daily called the model who featured in the shoot as ‘sinister’ and ‘gloomy face’. The 41-year-old photographer said she was ‘ignorant’ and apologised for a few of her past works, too, as similar pictures taken by her in 2012 for i-D Magazine were also attacked. The image was subsequently taken down following the backlash from netizens and local media outlets. “I blame myself for my immaturity and ignorance [in my past works]," BBC quoted Chen in a statement released by her on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The French luxury brand also issued a statement on Weibo, “Dior, as always, respects the sentiments of the Chinese people… If any errors happen, [Dior] must be open to receiving feedback and correct them in time." It also said that the piece was for art purpose and not meant for commercial advertising. However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some chipped in with supportive statements on why Chinese women with tiny eyes cannot be considered beautiful. Take a look at some reactions below.

.@Dior's move to take down local photographer Chen Man's work as part of its art exhibition (because certain netizens are offended by how it's not in line w their beauty standards) further showed: Any foreign brand's output will be judged and scrutinized by the mass in China. pic.twitter.com/nxGjGEZ7IJ— Yaling Jiang (@yaling_jiang) November 24, 2021

Am I reading this right? Chinese people are mad that a Chinese photographer took photos of a Chinese face because they think that's how westerners see them? ‍♀️ Dior and Chen Man apologise for photograph that infuriated the Chinese internet https://t.co/neGx9o4vuW via @scmpnews— Mrs. Booker (@MarriedToBooker) November 25, 2021

Chen Man is a famous photographer. But recently, a group of photos she took for Dior has been criticized by the Chinese people.Beauty is diverse, and things like art have their own loves. But this group of photos really does not meet the Chinese aesthetics, what do you think? pic.twitter.com/LuIRNwHFyo— Huiyi Wang (@HuiyiWang7) November 25, 2021

The picture that courted controversy was first shown earlier this month at the French brand’s exhibition. The official newspaper of the All-China Women’s Federation, China Women’s News, termed the photograph with ‘swollen single eyelids’ as ‘uncomfortable’. While the Beijing Daily accused the photographer of ‘playing up to western aesthetics’ by portraying small eyes and freckles. Some users even said they would boycott Dior as it was an insulting depiction of how the west visualised Chinese women.

Chen, in her statement of apology, also blamed herself for the ‘immaturity’ and said that she had ‘reflected deeply’. She deeply loves her country and will strive to educate herself on Chinese history and ideologies to document it the right way through her work. She added that she realised the gravity of the criticism and had removed the content from her digital portfolio. Chen is a renowned fashion photographer who has worked with top magazines Vogue, Elle as well as celebrities like David Beckham.

