Chenkalchoola Colony Boys' Dance to 'Pala Palakura' Impresses Shashi Tharoor

A dance routine performed by some young boys from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram has wowed Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor. He took to Facebook to praise the young dancers from Chenkalchoola colony, formally known as Rajaji Nagar. In the 2.36 minute video, the boys can be seen having it out to the tunes of the popular Tamil song ‘Pala Palakura’.

The Congress MP wrote, “The kids of Chenkalchoola Colony, known more formally as Rajaji Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram, shot this amazing sing and dance routine in their own alleyways, just using a mobile phone! What amazing talent there is in our least privileged neighbourhoods."

Facebook user Sudheer Ibrahim who originally shared the video, wrote that the boys from Chenkalchoola Colony had shot it entirely on a mobile phone. The video features several costume changes, different props and locations. “Direction editing is another level… Professionals will fail…" Ibrahim wrote in his caption to the video on Facebook.

Facebook users were impressed with the boys’ dancing and videography, to say the least. Many appreciated Tharoor’s post on them, hoping that the dancers would get a break from the “incredible publicity" that being on the MP’s social media entails.

“Admirable and amazing is the spirit of these youth to create something great like this out of nothing and through ethical means and not giving up. Sir I request you get the original post and help them promote their page or get some IT guys to get their social media channel fixed for the world to see them directly," one user suggested under Tharoor’s Facebook post.

Take a look at what some of the other commenters had to say.

In the colourful video, the boys can be seen dancing on terraces, sitting on ledges, atop a rickshaw, by the sea and on the streets among other locations.

Shashi Tharoor often takes social media by storm for more than just his impeccable grammar and vocabulary. Recently, one of Tharoor’s tweets went viral when he shared a recipe he received on WhatsApp for his followers. The post was about the humble desi street food ‘bhel puri’.

Tharoor said he was forwarded the photo of the recipe on Whatsapp. However, the interesting part is the photo of the recipe says it was provided by Tharoor himself. Starting with ‘exotic crispy puffed wild rice from the Western Ghats rainforest, drizzled with an aromatic salsa-verde of Rajasthani desert cilantro…’, the richly described recipe ends with the note ‘Commonly known as bhel puri’.

