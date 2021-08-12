After Renal Transplant, This Chennai Man Has 5 Kidneys in His Body

In what’s turning out to be a never seen or heard before case, a 41-year-old man, with severe hypertension and chronic kidney disease, underwent a kidney transplant at Chennai’s Madras Medical Mission. The man walked out of the hospital with five kidneys in total in his body, including his damaged ones.

Medical experts at Madras Medical Mission said that the process was a huge task as his body cavity already had four kidneys and there was not much space for doctors to work on. However, the doctors said that the patient was recovering well.

Vascular and transplant surgeon S Saravanan was approached by the patient after both his surgeries had failed due to hypertension. The third kidney transplant then took place under Dr. Saravanan. The patient was also diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

He said the first and second transplant failed due to his uncontrolled hypertension. The patient, then, underwent a triple bypass surgery to repair blocks in the heart in March at our hospital, Saravanan said.

The best and the only option doctors were left with was of a transplant. First, the patient had two donor kidneys and two inborn kidneys. The doctors, then, had to find space for a fifth in his body.

Talking about the transplant, Saravanan said that the surgeons do not remove the dysfunctional kidneys from the body because of the risk of bleeding but make space for the new ones.

The doctors operated and successfully placed the fifth kidney high in the abdominal cavity next to the intestine.

The transperitoneal approach is rarely performed even globally. It is what saved the day for my patient, the doctor said. This is such an uncommon surgery that I am yet to see a paper published in India on this, Sarvanan added.

