Chennai Artist Designs Auto-rickshaw With syringes to Encourage People to Get Vaccinated

The COVID-19 pandemic has allowed people to explore their creative side and at the same time, spread awareness for the virus. Ever since the pandemic began in the country, several people have come up with an artistic approach to highlight the importance of central government-issued coronavirus guidelines. While some painted the guidelines on public walls and roads, others dressed up as COVID-19 virus to create awareness for the infection. Banners and posters talking about maintaining social distancing, and wearing masks were a common sight across the country.

Last year, the COVID helmet got popular among the police as they wore it on checkpoints. The idea was to send out a message to COVID-19 violators. As a large population was not ready to get vaccinated due to the false messages circulated on social media, several drives to rule out their fear have also been held. Now, a Chennai-based artist has taken the onus to not only encourage people to get vaccinated for the virus but also spread awareness about COVID-19. Goutham, who is an artist, has decorated an auto-rickshaw and the images were shared by ANI on their Twitter handle.

Tamil Nadu | Goutham, a Chennai-based artist has designed a vaccination awareness autorickshaw to encourage people to get vaccinated."Many people have vaccine fear. This will make them understand that vaccine is important. The result of this drive is positive," he said pic.twitter.com/C91VhlTErP — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

While speaking to the news agency, Goutham revealed that several people have a fear of getting vaccinated. Therefore, his aim is to create awareness about the importance of vaccination. He informed that so far, the result of the drive is positive as he was successful in pursuing people.

Painted in light blue color, the vehicle has been modeled after vaccines. Large replicas of syringes have been stick on the vehicle’s body. The artist used waste pipes, old plastic bottles, and other discarded materials to modify the auto-rickshaw. Goutham informed that previously he has also created 'COVID helmets' and 'COVID weapons' in association with Greater Chennai Corporation to spread awareness about COVID-19 and vaccination.

