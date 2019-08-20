Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Chennai Beach Sparkles with Blue Glow, Netizens Flood Social Media with Breathtaking Visuals

Scientists are conducting a study to find the reason behind the phenomenon.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 20, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chennai Beach Sparkles with Blue Glow, Netizens Flood Social Media with Breathtaking Visuals
Scientists are conducting a study to find the reason behind the phenomenon.
Loading...

Visitors to the beach along the East Coast Road in Chennai were left surprised after they witnessed an unusual sight on the evening of Sunday, August 18 - waves in the beach were sparkling with a blue glow. The very sight of blue waves in the Chennai beach left onlookers in awe, with many capturing it on their cameras. Soon the internet was swarmed with videos and pictures of the bluish glow of waves.

The blue glow was caused by bioluminescence or blue sea sparkles which are a rare sight in Chennai.

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. The phenomenon is caused by Noctiluca scintillans algae, a type of phytoplankton that converts their chemical energy into light energy when washed ashore. It is commonly known as sea tinkle.

Blue waves were seen at the Thiruvanmiyur, Injambakkam, Besant Nagar's Eliot's Beach and Palavakkam beaches.

Here are some pictures and videos posted by visitors of the blue waves in the Chennai beach on their social media. Some used #ChennaiSeaSparkle to post the pictures and videos on Twitter.

Bioluminescence is the emission of light by marine organisms and is considered as an indicator of climate change. It occurs when phytoplanktons (microscopic marine plants), commonly known as dinoflagellates, produce light through chemical reactions in proteins. It is however, not good news for the marine health. Ecologists and marine researchers warn it could disrupt the long term health of an ecosystem.

While many who got a glimpse of this rare incident have been left impressed and many have described the sight as beautiful, ecologists and marine researchers are warning that this may be a negative sign.

Scientists are conducting a study to find the reason behind the phenomenon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram