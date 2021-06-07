Chennai Boy Sets Guinness World Record by Becoming Fastest to Climb 50 Steps While Hula Hooping

People usually prefer an elevator or an escalator to go up, but this young boy from Chennai has displayed some distinctive expertise in climbing steps. Aadhav Sugumar has destroyed the existing Guinness World Records (GWR) to become the fastest person to climb 50 steps while hula hooping. A video shared by the Guinness World Record on their Instagram handle displays Sugumar achieving the astounding feat in just 18.28 seconds. The netizens were left gobsmacked as the young boy was absolutely phenomenal at his task.

According to the official entry by the organisation, Sugumar climbed 50 steps effortlessly spinning the hula hoop around his waist. The video shows him climbing his first 38 steps, he then moves in the courtyard with the hula hoop still circling around his waist. He then moves to the last leg for 12 steps in another building. To keep the task transparent and avoid any sort of cheating, each stair was numbered. This ensured that Sugumar has climbed a total of 50 steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

This feat was not easy for him; a lot of hard work and daily intense practice have gone behind it. For the last two years, the young lad has been practicing hula hooping after which he decided to aim for a Guinness record. Finally, he was able to achieve his target in April this year and took the internet by storm. He aced the task and was successful in setting up a new record.

Sugumar left people amazed on the internet and garnered immense praise from them. One of them to shower love on the young hula-hooper was the British adventurer best known for his survival TV show Man vs Wild, Bear Grylls. The star congratulated the Chennai boy and wrote in the comment section, “Well done Aadhav.”

Several netizens were left wondering that the time he spent running in the corridor was recorded or not. Previously, the Guinness World Record to fastest climb 50 steps while hula hooping was owned by US’s Ashrita Furman. In 2018, he had achieved this feat in 23.39 seconds.

