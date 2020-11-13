Chennai Brothers Held for Stealing Goats to Fund Father's Movie Starring Them in Lead Roles

Two brothers from Tamil Nadu were held on October 9 after they were caught stealing goats from Chennai, in order to fund their father's film that was starring them in the lead roles.

The duo has been committing the theft for the past three years, stealing one or two goats from different goatherds. Yet, they were clever enough to ensure that they don't steal more than two goats from any herd to not raise any suspicion.

V Niranjan Kumar (30) and his brother Lenin Kumar (30) from New Washermenpet have been stealing around eight to ten goats everyday and sold each for around Rs 800, reports Times of India.

They were raising funds for their father's film, ‘Nee Thaan Raja’ , which had stopped production for the lack of any funds.

Th duo would roam in their car around the neighbourhood of Chengalpet, Madhavaram, Minjur and Ponneri, always on the look out of lone animal grazing along the road side.

Ensuring when there's no one around, they would quickly pick up the animal and stuff them into their car and speed off.

It was only when they decided to steal the goat of Palan of Madhavaram who had only six goats. Losing one of them triggered him enough to lodge a complaint with the Madhavaram Police.

On investigation, the police found out that many had lost one or two of their goats.

On October 9, the police finally nabbed the accused in civvies while they were caught stealing two goats lying on the streets.

According to the police, the duo had initially begun by buying goats when they went for 'scouting location' and then started talking with goatherds. Eventually they moved on to stealing thinking one or two missing goats wouldn't be bothering anyone much.