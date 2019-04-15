English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chennai Central Loses Chance to Be Longest Railway Station Name By a Single Letter
A letter too short at the longest title of a railway station in the world.
Image Credits: Twitter.
Loading...
'A dollar too short' may be the common phrase when you're a little too late, or miss something by a small margin, but for Chennai Central Railway station, it happened by a single letter.
With a single character, or lack thereof, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Tamil Nadu, missed the chance of having the longest railway station name, according to The Hindu.
Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, known as 'Chennai Central' to most people, located in Periyamet which was renamed after actor-turned-politician Dr. M.G. Ramachandran on April 5, 2019, maybe Indian's longest railway station name, but falls short of the world record.
The record for the longest railway station name, which is 58 letters long, is held by ‘Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch’ in Wales.
Chennai's Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, with its 57-character count, lost this by just a letter.
Chennai residents shared the image of this long-name changed on social media, after it went from just 'Chennai Central' to the new 57-character count name. The IRCTC website still shows the station code as MAS, however, as earlier the station was known as Madras Central.
Other railway stations in India with long names are Karnataka’s Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru City, Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta in Andhra Pradesh, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Maharashtra.
With a single character, or lack thereof, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Tamil Nadu, missed the chance of having the longest railway station name, according to The Hindu.
Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, known as 'Chennai Central' to most people, located in Periyamet which was renamed after actor-turned-politician Dr. M.G. Ramachandran on April 5, 2019, maybe Indian's longest railway station name, but falls short of the world record.
The record for the longest railway station name, which is 58 letters long, is held by ‘Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch’ in Wales.
Chennai's Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, with its 57-character count, lost this by just a letter.
Chennai residents shared the image of this long-name changed on social media, after it went from just 'Chennai Central' to the new 57-character count name. The IRCTC website still shows the station code as MAS, however, as earlier the station was known as Madras Central.
கோமாளிகள்... கடைஞ்செடுத்த கோமாளிகள் pic.twitter.com/l7sSWCBVpf— ~ (@SuDLX) April 9, 2019
Once upon a time this was the Chennai Central station... pic.twitter.com/CojK17xvdV— RadhakrishnanRK (@RKRadhakrishn) April 8, 2019
Other railway stations in India with long names are Karnataka’s Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru City, Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta in Andhra Pradesh, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Maharashtra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
- Web Series on Narendra Modi Comes Under Fire For Streaming Without Proper Certification
- Singapore Open 2019 Takeaways: Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying Bag Titles, Japan Reigns Supreme
- Former India Captain Rahul Dravid Will Not be Able to Vote
- Three Naked Women in Speeding Car Arrested by Florida Police After Hour-Long Chase
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results