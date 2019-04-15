SPONSORED BY
Chennai Central Loses Chance to Be Longest Railway Station Name By a Single Letter

A letter too short at the longest title of a railway station in the world.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:April 15, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
Image Credits: Twitter.
'A dollar too short' may be the common phrase when you're a little too late, or miss something by a small margin, but for Chennai Central Railway station, it happened by a single letter.

With a single character, or lack thereof, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Tamil Nadu, missed the chance of having the longest railway station name, according to The Hindu.

Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, known as 'Chennai Central' to most people, located in Periyamet which was renamed after actor-turned-politician Dr. M.G. Ramachandran on April 5, 2019, maybe Indian's longest railway station name, but falls short of the world record.

The record for the longest railway station name, which is 58 letters long, is held by ‘Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch’ in Wales.

Chennai's Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, with its 57-character count, lost this by just a letter.

Chennai residents shared the image of this long-name changed on social media, after it went from just 'Chennai Central' to the new 57-character count name. The IRCTC website still shows the station code as MAS, however, as earlier the station was known as Madras Central.







Other railway stations in India with long names are Karnataka’s Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru City, Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta in Andhra Pradesh, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Maharashtra.

