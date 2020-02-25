Chennai Chef Prepares Idlis Weighing 107 Kg to Welcome US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump is on his maiden visit to India and artists are showcasing their creativity to honour the visiting president.

After Padma Shri recipient and acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik greeted Trumps with sand art, a Chennai-based chef and food artist honoured the US President by preparing a delicacy from his region. He prepared idlis (rice cakes) sculpting faces of the US President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and one featuring national flag of both India and the US.

The total weight of all the three idlis is 107 kilograms.

The food artist named Iniavan prepared the idlis with the help of six other workers. They took 36 hours to make all the delicacy that is a staple breakfast in South India.

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner arrived in India on a 2-day visit on Monday, February 24.

It was a warm welcome for the US President when he landed at Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. PM Modi welcomed Trump with the famous 'bear hug'.

On Monday, both the world leaders held a 22-kilometre roadshow and later visited the Sabarmati Ashram. The US President and his wife also tried their hands at spinning the charkha.

Later, Trump and Modi jointly addressed the 'Namaste Trump' event at the world's largest cricket stadium - Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is also known as Motera Stadium.

The Trumps then visited the iconic Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World in Agra.

On Tuesday, the US President and his wife visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where they received a ceremonial welcome. They then headed to the Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi during the wreath-laying ceremony.

Trump will next visit the Hyderabad House where he is expected to hold talks on business with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Donald Trump will depart for the US later on Tuesday.

