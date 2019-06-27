Chennai Company Comes up with Innovative Device That Cuts Water Consumption by 95 Percent

As Chennai grapples with its worst-ever water crisis and its four reservoirs dried up, people are coming out innovative ideas for water conservation and collection. The groundwater level in the southern metropolis has depleted alarmingly. According to a study Chennai is one of the 21 Indian cities that will run out of groundwater by 2020.

Faced with a crisis of alarming proportions, the people are doing their best to collect and conserve water. Last Saturday, when Chennai received its first showers of the season, residents of a complex collected 30,000 litres of water in just one hour by harvesting rain from each terrace.

Now a city-based company Earth Fokus has also come up with an innovative device that cuts water consumption by nearly 95 per cent.

The device named Qua Mist is a brass extension on taps that turns water into a fine mist, thereby reducing the gush of water that results in a lot of wastage, reported the Hindu.

Regular water taps release six to 10 litres of water per minute. But Qua Mist cuts it down to only 600 ml said the report adding that the product has become very popular in Chennai in the last couple of months.

“We’ve sold about three times more in the last two months than we did in the last two years put together,” Arun Subramaniam, the founder of Earth Fokus, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“We’re already working on our next product, which is also directed towards cutting water consumption. As a company, we aim to work towards creating products that encourage sustainability and conservation,” Subramaniam added.