Chennai Cop Wears 'Coronavirus Helmet' to Urge Indians to Stay at Home During Lockdown

As India goes into lockdown for 21 days to battle the new novel coronavirus, the government and authorities are urging everyone to stay at home.

Indians are largely restricted to staying in their own homes and practicing social-distancing whenever they go outside, but some people are still flouting rules.

People in cars and bikes are often seen zooming on main roads, without being essential or emergency services.

To stop people from flouting rules, a cop in Chennai, Tamil Nadu came up with an innovative way to show how severe the disease is, and how important staying at home is.

In collaboration with a local artist, the policeman has made an unique 'Corona helmet' to dissuade commuters from stepping during the lockdown.





Designed loosely based on a close up of what a singular representation of the virus looks like, the helmet has an uncanny, and somewhat scary appearance.





The artist, Gowtham, who designed the helmet, told ANI in Chennai that, "The public at large is not treating the Covid-19 situation seriously. The police personnel, on the other hand, are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped."

"I came up with the idea and used a broken helmet and papers to prepare this. I have also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police," he added.

An Indian traffic policeman has taken coronavirus awareness to new levels by hitting the streets clad in a newly-devised accessory: the 'coronahelmet' pic.twitter.com/Wh8loNzTfu — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2020

The cop wearing the helmet, police Inspector Rajesh Babu, said that the approach has been positive so far.

"We take all the steps but still people come out on the streets. Therefore, this corona helmet is one of the steps we are taking to ensure that people are aware of the seriousness of the police. The helmet is an attempt to do something different. When I wear this, the thought of coronavirus comes into the minds of the commuters. Especially, the children react strongly after seeing this and want to be taken home," Rajesh Babu told ANI in Chennai.