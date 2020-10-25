Chennai Customs Officers Seize Gold Paste Worth Rs 45 Lakh From Rectums of Four Flyers

In a bizarre incident, authorities at Chennai airport in Tamil Nadu have removed gold paste from the rectums of four passengers flying from Dubai to Chennai recently. The total value of the rectum-concealed gold paste was estimated at nearly Rs 45.4 lakh.

The accused flyers had arrived in Chennai airport on Tuesday night with a total of 864 grams of gold concealed within their backsides. As per a report in The Mint, the paste was successfully removed from the respective rectums after following due medical procedures.

"Tamil Nadu customs officials recovered 864 grams of gold paste, valued at ₹45.4 lakhs, from four passengers arriving from Dubai at Chennai Airport last night," news agency ANI quoted officials at Chennai airport as saying.

This is the second such case this month when flyers have been caught attempting to carry gold illegally through customs by stuffing them inside their rectal cavities in order to hide from x-rays.

More than three kg of smuggled gold worth Rs 1.64 crore was recovered earlier in October from the rectums of certain passengers that arrived by air from Dubai over two days. Chennai customs officials recovered the precious metal gold in paste form concealed in the rectum and the innerwear. In total, 3.15 kg of gold worth Rs 1.64 crore had been sized and two passengers arrested in this connection.

Officials had also seized ‘unclaimed’ gold bars concealed and abandoned under the seat of an aircraft which arrived from Dubai.

Not just in Chennai, it seems many have recently tried to smuggle gold from international countries to India by hiding them inside the human body parts of flyers. On October 2, two people were reported to have been arrested by the customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for smuggling gold worth nearly Rs 52 lakh. They too had been trying to smuggle the precious metal by concealing it in their rectum. The accused, a man and a woman, had also arrived from Dubai and had been intercepted in Delhi instantly upon arrival.